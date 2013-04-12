* Wheat extends gains as US cold weather hurts crops * Chinese seen buying more US wheat, support prices * Corn buoyed by delays in planting due to cold weather (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 12 Chicago wheat rose 0.7 percent on Friday, gaining for a second consecutive session on concerns over a cold snap in parts of the key U.S. crop belt and strong demand from China. Corn rose for a fifth day in a row as a delay in new-crop planting continued to underpin the market, while soybeans were little changed in early Asian trade. Wintry weather this week probably damaged a portion of the hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas and Oklahoma, two top U.S. producers, analysts said. "It is freezing in Kansas and there has been some pretty serious frost damage in Oklahoma," said Stefan Meyer, a manager for cash markets at brokerage INTL FCStone in Sydney. "It will be interesting to see what is the final fallout and we will know that in the next two weeks." Drought has also taken a toll on the winter wheat crop that has broken away from its winter dormant state and is now growing, leaving it vulnerable to harm from cold weather or another spate of dryness. Temperatures dropped to a range of 18 to 22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 7.7 to minus 5.5 Celsius) in the western quarter of Kansas and the northwest panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.7 percent to $7.02-3/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT, and May corn added 0.3 percent to $6.53-1/4 a bushel. May soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $14.03-1/2 a bushel. For the week, corn is up almost 4 percent as the market recouped some of the deep losses of the previous two weeks. Soybeans have added 3.2 percent, the biggest weekly gain since August. Wheat has risen half a percent this week as the market consolidated after last week's 1.6 percent gain. Even though winter snow and early spring rains have helped ease the drought in the United States crop belt, there is still a lack of moisture in lower levels of soils, leaving crop yields vulnerable. Chinese buying provided additional support for the wheat market. China's largest purchase of U.S. soft red winter (SRW) wheat in at least nine years on Thursday should be followed by more big purchases this year as Beijing rebuilds depleted reserves and takes advantage of cheap imports to meet its growing need for livestock feed, analysts and trade sources said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday said private dealers sold 360,000 tonnes of SRW wheat to China for shipment in the 2013/14 (June/May) marketing year. That is part of a larger deal that was announced in China last week. The market is still digesting the USDA report issued on Wednesday that painted a bearish picture of global supplies but also reinforced expectations for tight U.S. stocks persisting until harvesting of corn and soybeans in the fall. Soybean importers are also keeping a close eye on harvests of near-record crops in Brazil and Argentina. Twenty-four percent of Argentinas soy crop has been collected, advancing 14.8 percentage points during the week and keeping the country on track toward an expected 48.5 million-tonne harvest, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 CBOT corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and bought 5,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.75 5.00 +0.72% 867.83 50 CBOT corn 653.25 2.00 +0.31% 763.68 40 CBOT soy 1403.50 1.50 +0.11% 1577.33 49 CBOT rice $15.77 $0.00 +0.00% $15.49 67 WTI crude $93.32 -$0.19 -0.20% $89.09 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.083 USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)