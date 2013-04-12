* CBOT wheat passes through 30-day, 40-day moving averages
* MGEX, KCBT wheat also firm on cold temperatures
* Corn rises for fifth straight day
* Soybeans notch biggest weekly gain since August
(Adds analyst quote, closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, April 12 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures rose 2.4 percent on Friday, rallying through key
technical resistance amid signs of good export demand and
worries about the health of the U.S. crop, traders said.
Soybean and corn futures also rose, with corn posting its
fifth straight positive session and soybeans hitting a two-week
high because of strong nearby demand from processors and slow
farmer sales of old-crop supplies.
"The cash markets aren't going anywhere but up, with most
interior corn and soy basis values already well ahead of
year-ago levels and rising," Matt Zeller, director of research
at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients.
Demand in the cash market caused another round of bull
spreading in futures, with gains in nearby soybeans and corn
outstripping the new-crop contracts.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans settled up 11
cents at $14.13 a bushel. CBOT May corn was 7-1/4 cents
higher at $6.58-1/2 a bushel.
For the week, corn futures rose 4.9 percent while soybeans
were up 3.6 percent, their biggest weekly gain since August.
The benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract
was up 17 cents at $7.14-3/4 a bushel. Prices rose 2.0 percent
this week and broke through the 30-day moving and 40-day moving
averages on Friday.
Rising demand from livestock producers added further
strength to soft red winter wheat prices, which were trading at
a 40-cent-per-bushel discount to hard red winter wheat futures.
Analysts said some hard red winter wheat, which has
struggled with dry soils since planting, was likely damaged
during the last few days due to wintry conditions in the U.S.
Plains.
Temperatures were seen falling into the 20- to 30-degree-
Fahrenheit range in parts of the hard red winter wheat region
next week, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather
Services. Cold soil temperatures could also delay seeding of the
spring wheat crop in North Dakota.
Kansas City Board of Trade May hard red winter wheat futures
were 14-1/4 cents higher at $7.53 a bushel. MGEX May
spring wheat gained 18-1/4 cents to $8.07-3/4 a bushel.
"I think it is all about the cold weather in the southern
Plains," said Mike Krueger, president of the Money Farm, a crop
advisory service near Fargo, North Dakota. "Some reports are
starting to filter in that maybe there will be more damage than
people expected."
Chinese buying provided additional support for the wheat
market.
China's largest purchase of U.S. soft red winter wheat in at
least nine years was confirmed by the U.S. Agriculture
Department on Thursday and should be followed by more big
purchases this year as Beijing rebuilds depleted reserves. The
country is seen taking advantage of cheap imports to meet its
growing need for livestock feed, analysts and trade sources
said.
Prices at 1:34 p.m. CDT (1834 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 658.50 7.25 1.1% -5.7%
CBOT soy 1413.00 11.00 0.8% -0.4%
CBOT meal 400.20 5.20 1.3% -4.9%
CBOT soyoil 49.23 -0.54 -1.1% 0.1%
CBOT wheat 714.75 17.00 2.4% -8.1%
CBOT rice 1582.00 5.50 0.4% 6.5%
EU wheat 249.75 4.25 1.7% -0.2%
Baltic Freight 875 10 1.2% 25.2%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Jim
Marshall and Chris Reese)