SYDNEY, April 15 Chicago wheat fell for the
first time in three sessions on Monday as traders locked in
profits after the grain firmed more than 2 percent in the
previous session on concerns over unfavorable weather across the
U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.52 percent
ti $7.11 a bushel, having closed up 2.44 percent on Friday --
its biggest daily gain since April 3.
* May corn fell 0.49 percent to $6.55-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.11 percent on Friday. Corn has firmed for the
past five consecutive sessions.
* May soybeans were little changed at $14.13-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.79 percent on Friday.
* On Friday, wheat drew support from concerns over weather
damage and Chinese buying.
* Analysts said some hard red winter wheat, which has
struggled with dry soils since planting, was likely damaged
during the last few days due to wintry conditions in the U.S.
Plains.
* China's largest purchase of U.S. soft red winter wheat in
at least nine years was confirmed by the U.S. Agriculture
Department on Thursday and should be followed by more big
purchases this year as Beijing rebuilds depleted reserves.
* The country is seen taking advantage of cheap imports to
meet its growing need for livestock feed, analysts and trade
sources said.
* Large speculators cut their net long positions on CBOT
corn and soybean futures, turning bearish on corn, as more
supplies became available from Argentina and Brazil, according
to regulatory data released on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on
Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United
States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies
were not aimed at weakening its currency.
* Brent crude fell to a nine-month low near $101 a barrel on
Friday as a broad investor sell-off in commodities triggered a
fall of as much as $3 a barrel, but the global oil benchmark
pared losses in afternoon New York trade as bargain hunters
emerged
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating
from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial
shares, but major indexes had the biggest weekly gains since the
first week of the year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Q1 GDP
0200 China Industrial output
0200 China Retail sales
0200 China Urban investment
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade
1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
Grains prices at 0028 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 711.00 -3.75 -0.52% +1.90% 707.48 57
CBOT corn 655.25 -3.25 -0.49% +0.61% 689.13 41
CBOT soy 1413.50 0.50 +0.04% +0.82% 1425.28 54
CBOT rice $15.82 $0.00 +0.00% +0.93% $15.26 69
WTI crude $90.62 -$0.67 -0.73% -3.09% $93.36 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.310 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.08%
USD/AUD 1.051 0.001 +0.07% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)