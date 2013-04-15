SYDNEY, April 15 Chicago wheat fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday as traders locked in profits after the grain firmed more than 2 percent in the previous session on concerns over unfavorable weather across the U.S. Plains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.52 percent ti $7.11 a bushel, having closed up 2.44 percent on Friday -- its biggest daily gain since April 3. * May corn fell 0.49 percent to $6.55-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.11 percent on Friday. Corn has firmed for the past five consecutive sessions. * May soybeans were little changed at $14.13-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.79 percent on Friday. * On Friday, wheat drew support from concerns over weather damage and Chinese buying. * Analysts said some hard red winter wheat, which has struggled with dry soils since planting, was likely damaged during the last few days due to wintry conditions in the U.S. Plains. * China's largest purchase of U.S. soft red winter wheat in at least nine years was confirmed by the U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday and should be followed by more big purchases this year as Beijing rebuilds depleted reserves. * The country is seen taking advantage of cheap imports to meet its growing need for livestock feed, analysts and trade sources said. * Large speculators cut their net long positions on CBOT corn and soybean futures, turning bearish on corn, as more supplies became available from Argentina and Brazil, according to regulatory data released on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies were not aimed at weakening its currency. * Brent crude fell to a nine-month low near $101 a barrel on Friday as a broad investor sell-off in commodities triggered a fall of as much as $3 a barrel, but the global oil benchmark pared losses in afternoon New York trade as bargain hunters emerged * U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial shares, but major indexes had the biggest weekly gains since the first week of the year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Q1 GDP 0200 China Industrial output 0200 China Retail sales 0200 China Urban investment 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 711.00 -3.75 -0.52% +1.90% 707.48 57 CBOT corn 655.25 -3.25 -0.49% +0.61% 689.13 41 CBOT soy 1413.50 0.50 +0.04% +0.82% 1425.28 54 CBOT rice $15.82 $0.00 +0.00% +0.93% $15.26 69 WTI crude $90.62 -$0.67 -0.73% -3.09% $93.36 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.051 0.001 +0.07% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)