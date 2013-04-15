* Corn futures fall for 1st time in six sessions
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. wheat slid almost 1
percent on Monday, giving up some of last session's strong
gains, while corn snapped a five-session winning streak as
slowing growth in China triggered a broad-based decline in
commodities.
Soybeans were little changed, holding near Friday's two-week
high on tight supplies and higher prices in the physical market.
China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first
three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to
7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter
of last year, official data showed on Monday.
The figures, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics,
were weaker than market expectations in the consensus Reuters
poll of a 8.0 percent expansion.
"China's weaker-than-expected GDP is contributing to the
risk-off attitude," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist
at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It is likely to be a
negative influence for the agricultural markets."
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.9 percent to
$7.08-1/4 a bushel by 0304 GMT and May corn lost 0.8
percent to $6.53-1/2 a bushel. May soybeans dipped 0.07
percent to $14.12 a bushel, near Friday's peak of $14.19.
Commodities dropped across the board after bearish Chinese
data, with crude oil slipping about $2 a barrel, gold shedding
almost 1 percent and London copper hitting an 8-month low.
But losses in the agricultural market were limited by
bullish fundamentals which drove wheat, corn and soybeans higher
last week.
U.S. wheat futures rose 2.4 percent on Friday, rallying
through key technical resistance amid signs of good export
demand and worries about the health of the U.S. crop after
winter storms.
Agricultural meteorologists say temperatures this week might
fall to the 20-to-30-degree Fahrenheit range in the U.S. Plains
hard red winter wheat region, posing a threat of more freeze
damage to the growing crop.
Some hard red winter wheat, which has struggled with dry
soils since planting, has already suffered damage during the
last week due to wintry conditions in the Plains, analysts said.
Chinese buying is providing additional support to wheat.
China's largest purchase of U.S. soft red winter wheat in at
least nine years was confirmed by the U.S. Agriculture
Department last week and should be followed by more big
purchases this year as Beijing rebuilds depleted reserves.
The country is seen taking advantage of cheap imports to
meet its growing need for livestock feed, analysts and trade
sources said. Wheat prices are down about 9 percent so far
this year.
Wet and cold weather in the U.S. crop belt is also delaying
corn plantings, which could underpin the market.
"The biggest driver over the next two weeks is going to be
weather developments and those weather developments at the
moment look relatively supportive for grains and oilseeds,"
Mathews said.
The soybean market is being underpinned by strong nearby
demand from processors and slow farmer sales of old-crop
supplies.
Soybean spot basis bids rose sharply at processors and river
terminals around the U.S. Midwest on Friday as rising futures
and the strongest bids ever for this time of year failed to
entice farmer selling.
Still, large speculators cut their net long positions on
CBOT corn and soybean futures, turning bearish on corn, as more
supplies became available from Argentina and Brazil, according
to regulatory data released on Friday.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
Commitments of Traders report showed that the noncommercial
traders slashed their bullish bet on CBOT soybeans by 49.2
percent, giving them their smallest net long in the commodity
since January 2012.
Prices at 0304 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 708.25 -6.50 -0.91% 868.02 53
CBOT corn 653.50 -5.00 -0.76% 763.69 41
CBOT soy 1412.00 -1.00 -0.07% 1577.61 53
CBOT rice $15.78 -$0.04 -0.25% $15.49 66
WTI crude $89.54 -$1.75 -1.92% $88.97 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.079
USD/AUD 1.043 -0.012
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
