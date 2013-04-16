SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. corn fell for a second session on Tuesday as investors shunned commodities on global growth concerns, despite confirmation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that corn planting was at a four-year low due to unfavorable weather.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chicago Board Of Trade May corn fell 0.73 percent to $6.42 a bushel by 0045 GMT, having slid 1.78 percent in the previous session.

* May wheat fell 0.29 percent to $6.91-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.94 percent on Wednesday.

* May soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $13.91-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.27 percent on Monday.

* The grains complex was under pressure after official data showed that economic growth in China slowed in the first three months of 2013 to 7.7 percent, from 7.9 percent in the previous quarter.

* Large speculators cut their net long positions in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, leaving them with their biggest net short position in corn since June 2010.

* USDA on Monday reported the sale of 480,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China for the new marketing year 2013/14, but the market shrugged off the widely expected sale.

* USDA said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from a week ago, and far short of the 64 percent in such shape a year ago.

* Corn planting by U.S. farmers was off to its slowest start in four years due to cool soil temperatures and wet weather around the U.S. Midwest. Corn planting was pegged at 2 percent complete, the USDA said.

* Corn planting fell below analyst expectations of 6 percent. Planting was slowed by cool, wet conditions in the Corn Belt.

* In Illinois, the No. 2 U.S. corn state, the crop was 1 percent seeded, behind the five-year average of 12 percent.

* In top producer Iowa, planting had not yet begun. Iowa registered its wettest week since July 2010 with a statewide average of 2.9 inches (7.4 cm) of rain by Sunday, the NASS Iowa field office said in its report. Nonetheless, it said, the showers helped replenish top soil moisture.

* Spring wheat plantings were 6 percent complete, less than half of the five-year average of 13 percent.

* Weather outlooks offered hope of some favorable conditions for winter wheat and spring-planted crops. Rain is in the forecast for the southern Plains and should give relief to a crop that has been stressed by depleted soil moisture since being planted last fall, Global Weather Monitoring said.

MARKET NEWS

* The yen rose from recent multiyear lows against the dollar and euro on Monday as renewed worries about the global economy spurred traders to sell riskier investments funded by the relatively cheap Japanese currency.

* Brent crude oil fell by almost 3 percent to near $100 a barrel on Monday, extending a two-week selloff that has sliced nearly 10 percent off prices, as part of a wider flight by investors from commodities.

* U.S. stocks posted their worst day since Nov. 7 on Monday as big declines in the price of gold, oil and other commodities fed a broad selloff in equities.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Building permits 1230 U.S. Housing starts 1230 U.S. Consumer prices 1315 U.S. Industrial output 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

Grains prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 691.75 -2.00 -0.29% 867.47 44 CBOT corn 642.00 -4.75 -0.73% 763.31 35 CBOT soy 1391.75 -3.25 -0.23% 1576.93 42 CBOT rice $15.54 $0.10 +0.62% $15.49 50 WTI crude $87.19 -$1.52 -1.71% $88.89 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076 USD/AUD 1.033 -0.023 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)