SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. corn fell for a second
session on Tuesday as investors shunned commodities on global
growth concerns, despite confirmation from the U.S. Department
of Agriculture that corn planting was at a four-year low due to
unfavorable weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May corn fell 0.73 percent to
$6.42 a bushel by 0045 GMT, having slid 1.78 percent in the
previous session.
* May wheat fell 0.29 percent to $6.91-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 2.94 percent on Wednesday.
* May soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $13.91-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.27 percent on Monday.
* The grains complex was under pressure after official data
showed that economic growth in China slowed in the first three
months of 2013 to 7.7 percent, from 7.9 percent in the previous
quarter.
* Large speculators cut their net long positions in Chicago
Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, leaving them with their
biggest net short position in corn since June 2010.
* USDA on Monday reported the sale of 480,000 tonnes of U.S.
soft red winter wheat to China for the new marketing year
2013/14, but the market shrugged off the widely expected sale.
* USDA said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in
good or excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from a week
ago, and far short of the 64 percent in such shape a year ago.
* Corn planting by U.S. farmers was off to its slowest start
in four years due to cool soil temperatures and wet weather
around the U.S. Midwest. Corn planting was pegged at 2 percent
complete, the USDA said.
* Corn planting fell below analyst expectations of 6
percent. Planting was slowed by cool, wet conditions in the Corn
Belt.
* In Illinois, the No. 2 U.S. corn state, the crop was 1
percent seeded, behind the five-year average of 12 percent.
* In top producer Iowa, planting had not yet begun. Iowa
registered its wettest week since July 2010 with a statewide
average of 2.9 inches (7.4 cm) of rain by Sunday, the NASS Iowa
field office said in its report. Nonetheless, it said, the
showers helped replenish top soil moisture.
* Spring wheat plantings were 6 percent complete, less than
half of the five-year average of 13 percent.
* Weather outlooks offered hope of some favorable conditions
for winter wheat and spring-planted crops. Rain is in the
forecast for the southern Plains and should give relief to a
crop that has been stressed by depleted soil moisture since
being planted last fall, Global Weather Monitoring said.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen rose from recent multiyear lows against the dollar
and euro on Monday as renewed worries about the global economy
spurred traders to sell riskier investments funded by the
relatively cheap Japanese currency.
* Brent crude oil fell by almost 3 percent to near $100 a
barrel on Monday, extending a two-week selloff that has sliced
nearly 10 percent off prices, as part of a wider flight by
investors from commodities.
* U.S. stocks posted their worst day since Nov. 7 on Monday
as big declines in the price of gold, oil and other commodities
fed a broad selloff in equities.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Building permits
1230 U.S. Housing starts
1230 U.S. Consumer prices
1315 U.S. Industrial output
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0046 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 691.75 -2.00 -0.29% 867.47 44
CBOT corn 642.00 -4.75 -0.73% 763.31 35
CBOT soy 1391.75 -3.25 -0.23% 1576.93 42
CBOT rice $15.54 $0.10 +0.62% $15.49 50
WTI crude $87.19 -$1.52 -1.71% $88.89 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076
USD/AUD 1.033 -0.023
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)