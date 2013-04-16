* Wheat supported by poor rating for U.S. winter crop * U.S. mid-April wheat rating lowest since 2002 * Soy rises on tight supply, lack of farmer selling * Corn eases for 2nd day on global growth worries (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 16 Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, recouping some of its deep losses from the last session as the poor condition of the U.S. winter crop put a floor under the market, while soybeans rose on strong demand and slow farmer selling. Corn dipped to its lowest in almost a week, under pressure from concerns over global economic growth that have triggered a selloff in commodities. U.S. grain and soybean futures slid sharply on Monday along with many other commodities as disappointing economic growth in China triggered selling, with Chicago wheat falling nearly 3 percent, the most in two weeks. But wheat and soybeans rose on Tuesday amid supply concerns, while losses in corn were limited. U.S. winter wheat condition ratings were unchanged in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, but matched an 11-year low as crops in the southern Plains struggled to overcome drought as well as freezing temperatures. The government said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition by Sunday, the lowest mid-April rating since 2002, matching the figure for 2011. "The risk is more to the upside than downside over the next two months because of weather concerns," said an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "We have created such a balance between demand and supply that the world cannot afford any let down in production this year." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had climbed 0.5 percent to $6.97 a bushel by 0255 GMT, while May soybeans added 0.7 percent to $14.04 a bushel. May corn lost 0.2 percent to $6.45-3/4 a bushel. The USDA also said spring wheat, which is grown in the northern Plains and the Northwest, was 6 percent seeded, compared with the five-year average of 13 percent. Elsewhere, Russia's winter grain crop condition deteriorated slightly over the last week as the pace of planting slowed in the North Caucasus region, SovEcon agriculture analysts said on Monday. One of the world's biggest wheat exporters, Russia was hit by a drought last year that cut the grain harvest by a quarter. In the corn market, losses were limited by tight U.S. old-crop supplies and wet weather delaying new-crop planting. The USDA put corn planting progress at 2 percent, a four-year low for mid-April that lagged the five-year average of 7 percent and the year-ago figure of 16 percent. That was the first estimate of U.S. corn planting for 2013. LACKLUSTRE SELLING Soybean futures traded well above the $14 a bushel mark as a lack of farmer selling and strong demand supported prices. Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans held mostly steady across the U.S. Midwest on Monday as plunging futures chilled the already lacklustre selling interest from farmers and country elevators, grain buyers said. Corn bids firmed 3 cents at a large ethanol plant and processor in Blair, Nebraska, while bids were largely unchanged elsewhere in slow trading in the cash market. The U.S. soybean crush rose marginally to 137.08 million bushels in March, in line with forecasts for a slight gain from 136.3 million bushels in February, National Oilseed Processors Association data showed. Analysts had expected a monthly crush of 136.8 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll, down from 140.5 million bushels in March 2012 as processors slowed output due to dwindling supplies of old-crop soybeans and sagging margins. Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 8,000 soybean contracts and 7,000 wheat. Prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 697.00 3.25 +0.47% 867.64 48 CBOT corn 645.75 -1.00 -0.15% 763.43 37 CBOT soy 1404.00 9.00 +0.65% 1577.34 49 CBOT rice $15.52 $0.08 +0.52% $15.49 50 WTI crude $86.86 -$1.85 -2.09% $88.88 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.075 USD/AUD 1.034 -0.022 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)