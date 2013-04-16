* Wheat supported by poor rating for U.S. winter crop
* U.S. mid-April wheat rating lowest since 2002
* Soy rises on tight supply, lack of farmer selling
* Corn eases for 2nd day on global growth worries
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 16 Chicago wheat ticked higher
on Tuesday, recouping some of its deep losses from the last
session as the poor condition of the U.S. winter crop put a
floor under the market, while soybeans rose on strong demand and
slow farmer selling.
Corn dipped to its lowest in almost a week, under pressure
from concerns over global economic growth that have triggered a
selloff in commodities.
U.S. grain and soybean futures slid sharply on Monday along
with many other commodities as disappointing economic growth in
China triggered selling, with Chicago wheat falling nearly 3
percent, the most in two weeks.
But wheat and soybeans rose on Tuesday amid supply concerns,
while losses in corn were limited.
U.S. winter wheat condition ratings were unchanged in the
latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, but
matched an 11-year low as crops in the southern Plains struggled
to overcome drought as well as freezing temperatures.
The government said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop
was rated in good-to-excellent condition by Sunday, the lowest
mid-April rating since 2002, matching the figure for 2011.
"The risk is more to the upside than downside over the next
two months because of weather concerns," said an analyst at
Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.
"We have created such a balance between demand and supply
that the world cannot afford any let down in production this
year."
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had climbed 0.5
percent to $6.97 a bushel by 0255 GMT, while May soybeans
added 0.7 percent to $14.04 a bushel. May corn lost 0.2
percent to $6.45-3/4 a bushel.
The USDA also said spring wheat, which is grown in the
northern Plains and the Northwest, was 6 percent seeded,
compared with the five-year average of 13 percent.
Elsewhere, Russia's winter grain crop condition deteriorated
slightly over the last week as the pace of planting slowed in
the North Caucasus region, SovEcon agriculture analysts said on
Monday.
One of the world's biggest wheat exporters, Russia was hit
by a drought last year that cut the grain harvest by a quarter.
In the corn market, losses were limited by tight U.S.
old-crop supplies and wet weather delaying new-crop planting.
The USDA put corn planting progress at 2 percent, a
four-year low for mid-April that lagged the five-year average of
7 percent and the year-ago figure of 16 percent. That was the
first estimate of U.S. corn planting for 2013.
LACKLUSTRE SELLING
Soybean futures traded well above the $14 a bushel mark as a
lack of farmer selling and strong demand supported prices.
Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans held mostly steady
across the U.S. Midwest on Monday as plunging futures chilled
the already lacklustre selling interest from farmers and country
elevators, grain buyers said.
Corn bids firmed 3 cents at a large ethanol plant and
processor in Blair, Nebraska, while bids were largely unchanged
elsewhere in slow trading in the cash market.
The U.S. soybean crush rose marginally to 137.08 million
bushels in March, in line with forecasts for a slight gain from
136.3 million bushels in February, National Oilseed Processors
Association data showed.
Analysts had expected a monthly crush of 136.8 million
bushels, according to a Reuters poll, down from 140.5 million
bushels in March 2012 as processors slowed output due to
dwindling supplies of old-crop soybeans and sagging margins.
Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Monday, trade sources said. They sold 8,000 soybean contracts
and 7,000 wheat.
Prices at 0255 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 697.00 3.25 +0.47% 867.64 48
CBOT corn 645.75 -1.00 -0.15% 763.43 37
CBOT soy 1404.00 9.00 +0.65% 1577.34 49
CBOT rice $15.52 $0.08 +0.52% $15.49 50
WTI crude $86.86 -$1.85 -2.09% $88.88 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.075
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.022
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)