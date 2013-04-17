SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. corn fell on Wednesday, edging lower on profit taking, after recording its biggest daily rise in more than six months a day earlier, when bargain hunting and concerns over slow planting underpinned gains. Wheat rose, extending two-day gains above 1.5 percent, recouping more than half of the losses from Monday, when lower-than-expected Chinese economic data weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.28 percent to $7.05-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.41 percent on Tuesday. * May corn fell 0.3 percent to $6.61-1/4 a bushel, having gained 2.55 percent in the previous session, the biggest daily rise since Oct. 11, 2012. * May soybeans were little changed at $14.12 a bushel, having firmed 1.18 percent on Tuesday. * Corn and wheat supported by low U.S. winter wheat crop condition ratings and wet and cold weather that was slowing corn plantings in the U.S. Midwest, traders said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday, in its weekly crop progress report, said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a week ago but well below the 64 percent good-to-excellent rating a year ago. * USDA also pegged U.S. corn plantings at only 2 percent complete, down from 16 percent a year ago and behind the 7 percent five-year average seeding pace. * USDA, in its weekly export sales report last Thursday, said U.S. soymeal exports during the week that ended April 4 totaled 227,100 tonnes, above estimates for 50,000 to 200,000 tonnes. * Hamburg, Germany-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday that the slow start of exports from South America's new soybean crop in March and April may compel China to buy more U.S. soybeans in coming weeks. MARKET NEWS * The yen eased in early Asian trade on Wednesday, succumbing to renewed pressure after gold prices steadied somewhat from an eye-watering plunge earlier in the week. * Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months in heavy trading on Tuesday, extending losses triggered by data from China and the United States that suggested little growth in global oil demand. * U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1130 India M3 money supply 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book Grains prices at 0024 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 705.50 2.00 +0.28% +1.69% 706.92 51 CBOT corn 661.25 -2.00 -0.30% +2.24% 685.93 50 CBOT soy 1412.00 0.50 +0.04% +1.22% 1421.16 53 CBOT rice $15.58 -$0.03 -0.16% +0.91% $15.26 46 WTI crude $88.89 $0.17 +0.19% +0.20% $93.18 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.000 -0.01% +1.08% USD/AUD 1.038 -0.001 -0.11% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)