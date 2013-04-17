* Corn falls after firming more than 2.5 pct in previous session * Wheat extends recovery from sharp losses earlier in the week * Soybeans firm on South American logistical concerns By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. corn fell on Wednesday as traders banked profits after the commodity jumping more than 2.5 percent in the previous session in its biggest daily climb in more than six months. Wheat rose, extending gains from the previous session, while soybeans also firmed. Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 0.34 percent to $6.61, having closed the previous session up 2.55 percent, its biggest rise since Oct 11, 2012. May wheat rose 0.32 percent to $7.05-3/4 a bushel after firming 1.41 percent on Tuesday. "Corn had more of a run than wheat last night, so I think it is being sold off on a little bit of profit-taking," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Both corn and wheat drew support in the previous session on bargain hunting, buoyed by concern over conditions across the U.S. Plains, following sharp falls on Monday, when weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data weighed on prices. Corn fell 1.78 percent on Monday, while wheat fell almost 3 percent. Traders said crop conditions added strength to the recovery of losses. The U.S. Department of Agriculture at the close of trading on Monday pegged U.S. corn plantings at a four-year low, at 2 percent complete, down from 16 percent a year ago and behind the 7 percent five-year average seeding pace. In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a week ago, but well below the 64 percent good-to-excellent rating a year ago. May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.15-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.18 percent in the previous session. Analysts said soybeans continue to be supported by forecasts that China, the world's largest buyer of beans, would be forced to buy U.S. stocks after the slow pace of exports from South America. Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 705.00 1.50 +0.21% +1.62% 706.90 52 CBOT corn 661.75 -1.50 -0.23% +2.32% 685.94 50 CBOT soy 1414.75 3.25 +0.23% +1.42% 1421.25 53 CBOT rice $15.65 $0.04 +0.26% +1.33% $15.26 54 WTI crude $88.84 $0.12 +0.14% +0.15% $93.18 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.000 +0.01% +1.10% USD/AUD 1.036 -0.002 -0.23% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)