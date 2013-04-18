By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 18 U.S. wheat prices gained for the third straight session on Thursday, as unfavorable weather across the U.S. Midwest and Australia's east coast fuelled concerns over new-crop supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.36 percent to $7.06-1/4 a bushel, having closed marginally higher on Wednesday. * May soybeans fell 0.11 percent to $14.20-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.76 percent on Wednesday. * May corn dropped 0.23 percent to $6.59 a bushel, having ended down 0.42 percent in the previous session. * Soybean prices were supported by concerns that export loading delays in South America could steer some global demand to the United States, where supplies are projected to shrink to a nine-year low ahead of the autumn harvest. * Demand from U.S. soybean processors also remains strong, with cash basis levels at several Midwest locations at their highest levels since August. * A lack of soil moisture in Australia's eastern grain belt could hit wheat production in the world's second largest exporter as farmers start planting the 2013/14 crop. * Storms are forecast for portions of the hard red winter wheat belt through Friday, bringing as much as 2.0 to 4.5 inches of rain in the U.S. Plains. * That will bring welcome moisture to drought stricken areas, but falling temperatures could threaten some of the developing crop. Snow is expected from western Nebraska into central and southwest Minnesota. * Analyst estimates for old-crop wheat export sales in the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly report on Thursday range from 50,000 to 325,000 tonnes, while predictions for new-crop sales go from 80,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Brazil's main port labour unions said on Wednesday they had no plans to proceed with a strike they had threatened for Thursday while they study a proposed law outlining changes to regulations governing the country's ports. * Trade expects the USDA's weekly export sales to show U.S. soybean sales at 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes for 2012/13 and 50,000 to 500,000 tonnes for 2013/14. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Thursday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year on talk of more easing by the European Central Bank, while commodity currencies remained under pressure as risk sentiment took a further dive. * Oil prices tumbled for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling below $98 per barrel for the first time since July as rising U.S. fuel supplies added to overall concern about global oil demand. * U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand for its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of America that battered the financial sector. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 IMF's Christine Lagarde holds news conference 1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business index 1400 U.S. Leading indicators Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 706.25 2.50 +0.36% +0.39% 707.61 51 CBOT corn 659.00 -1.50 -0.23% -0.64% 684.92 50 CBOT soy 1420.75 -1.50 -0.11% +0.66% 1419.99 57 CBOT rice $15.53 $0.00 +0.00% +0.58% $15.26 48 WTI crude $86.10 -$0.58 -0.67% -2.95% $92.97 15 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.001 +0.04% -1.09% USD/AUD 1.029 0.000 -0.01% -0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)