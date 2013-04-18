* Corn dips on risk aversion, planting delay underpins * Wheat buoyed by weather concerns in key exporters * Tight supplies, strong spot demand support soybeans (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 18 U.S. corn slid for a second straight session on Thursday, weighed down by renewed concerns about global growth which triggered a broad-based selloff in commodity markets. Soybeans and wheat edged higher on bullish fundamentals driven by harsh weather in several key exporting countries, including the United States, the world's top exporter of corn, wheat and soybeans. Chicago wheat is holding on to much of Tuesday's gains on worries that rain in the Midwest and a cold snap in the U.S. Plains could damage the developing winter wheat crop. Delays in planting spring wheat and dryness threatening to curb Australian wheat yields provided additional support to the market. "Risk aversion in wider financial markets is certainly the theme today but grains, including wheat, are holding up relatively well and that is directly tied to a number of unfavourable weather observations," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Corn is off a touch as it is caught up little bit more in the downdraft in financial markets." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.04-1/2 a bushel by 0224 GMT, while May soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $14.27 a bushel. May corn lost 0.5 percent to $6.57-1/4 a bushel. Gold slipped more than 1 percent as wary investors cut their exposure to the typically safe-haven asset, while industrial metals lost more ground on concerns about global growth. Brent crude slipped below $97 a barrel for the first time since July. On the fundamentals side, unfavourable weather in the United States continued to damage the winter wheat crop and delay corn planting. The condition of U.S. winter wheat matched an 11-year low in the latest week, with just 36 percent of the crop rated good-to-excellent, down from 64 percent last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. The strength in soybeans is attributed to concerns that export loading delays in South America could steer some global demand to the United States, where supplies are projected to shrink to a nine-year low ahead of the autumn harvest. Heavy rains and cold temperatures will stall corn seeding in the U.S. Midwest this week but also add valuable soil moisture to portions of the drought-stricken U.S. crop region, including parts of the Plains hard red winter wheat belt, an agricultural meteorologist said. A lack of soil moisture in Australia's eastern grain belt could hit wheat production in the world's second-largest exporter as farmers start planting the 2013/14 crop. The market in Australia has already started building a weather premium into new-crop wheat prices as farmers plant grain in dry soil in New South Wales and Victoria, parts of which have seen little rainfall over the past months. Commodity funds sold a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 5,000 soybean contracts and bought 1,000 wheat. Prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 704.50 0.75 +0.11% 867.89 54 CBOT corn 657.25 -3.25 -0.49% 763.82 48 CBOT soy 1427.00 4.75 +0.33% 1578.11 61 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.07 -0.48% $15.48 45 WTI crude $86.24 -$0.44 -0.51% $88.86 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076 USD/AUD 1.031 -0.025 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)