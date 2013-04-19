(Corrects to clarify that soybeans are on track for longest
rally in almost 2 months, not more than 2 months)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 19 Soybeans rose for a fourth
straight session on Friday, the longest rally in almost two
months, as strong demand and concern over tight stocks kept
prices for the oilseed at three-week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.23
percent to $14.33-4/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.58 percent on
Thursday when beans hit a high of $14.41-1/2 a bushel, the
highest since March 28.
* Soybeans are on course to finish the week up 1.54 percent,
posting a second straight weekly rise.
* May corn rose 0.16 percent to $6.45-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 2.4 percent in the previous session.
* Corn is on course to finish down 1.9 percent for the week.
* May wheat was little changed at $7.03-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.1 percent changed on Thursday.
* July wheat, the most actively traded contract, rose
0.07 percent to $7.07-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.57
percent in the previous session.
* Front-month wheat is on course to finish the week down 1.5
percent, the first fall in three weeks.
* Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 566,800 tonnes for
the week ended April 11, within traders' expectations, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
* Weekly soymeal export sales of 315,200 tonnes were toward
the high end of estimates for 50,000 to 425,000 tonnes.
* Poor weather and logistical problems have delayed soybean
shipments from Brazil, which is in the middle of exporting an
expected record harvest.
* While labor issues remain a concern, Brazil's main port
labor unions said on Wednesday they had no plans to proceed with
a strike threatened for Thursday while they study a proposed law
outlining changes to regulations governing the country's ports.
* Even a one-day stoppage would lengthen already-long queues
for ships and rack up tens of thousands of dollars in demurrage
costs for each day lost.
* USDA on Thursday said exporters struck deals to sell
252,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for
delivery in the next marketing year, which begins Sept. 1.
* Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 1.7 million tonnes were
the largest since the week ended Sept. 6, 2007, due to large
sales of soft red winter wheat to China, according to USDA.
* Corn under pressure from technical selling, despite
concerns that rain will postpone U.S. planting.
* Corn likely to face more pressure after heavy rainfall of
2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) covered most of the Midwest at
midweek, and additional rain is likely into early next week.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and yen started trade in Asia on Friday in
familiar territory having steadied from wild swings in a week
that took a heavy toll on commodity currencies such as the
Australian dollar.
* Brent crude oil rose more than $1 a barrel back toward
$100 a barrel on Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak as
low prices sparked buying by bargain hunters.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below
a key technical level after disappointing forecasts from eBay
and other companies, casting doubt on the market's
recent strength.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices
0800 Euro zone Current account
0800 Italy Industrial orders
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
European Central Bank Governing Council Member Jens
Weidmann and German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble hold press conference ahead of IMF Spring
Meetings in Washington
Grains prices at 0027 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 707.25 0.50 +0.07% +0.50% 707.88 53
CBOT corn 645.50 1.00 +0.16% -2.27% 682.91 42
CBOT soy 1433.75 3.25 +0.23% +0.81% 1418.99 62
CBOT rice $15.40 $0.03 +0.16% -0.84% $15.26 42
WTI crude $88.16 $0.43 +0.49% +1.71% $92.91 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 +0.02% +0.19%
USD/AUD 1.029 -0.001 -0.10% -0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)