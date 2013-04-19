(Corrects to clarify that soybeans are on track for longest rally in almost 2 months, not more than 2 months) By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 19 Soybeans rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, the longest rally in almost two months, as strong demand and concern over tight stocks kept prices for the oilseed at three-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $14.33-4/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.58 percent on Thursday when beans hit a high of $14.41-1/2 a bushel, the highest since March 28. * Soybeans are on course to finish the week up 1.54 percent, posting a second straight weekly rise. * May corn rose 0.16 percent to $6.45-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2.4 percent in the previous session. * Corn is on course to finish down 1.9 percent for the week. * May wheat was little changed at $7.03-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent changed on Thursday. * July wheat, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.07 percent to $7.07-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.57 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat is on course to finish the week down 1.5 percent, the first fall in three weeks. * Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 566,800 tonnes for the week ended April 11, within traders' expectations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Weekly soymeal export sales of 315,200 tonnes were toward the high end of estimates for 50,000 to 425,000 tonnes. * Poor weather and logistical problems have delayed soybean shipments from Brazil, which is in the middle of exporting an expected record harvest. * While labor issues remain a concern, Brazil's main port labor unions said on Wednesday they had no plans to proceed with a strike threatened for Thursday while they study a proposed law outlining changes to regulations governing the country's ports. * Even a one-day stoppage would lengthen already-long queues for ships and rack up tens of thousands of dollars in demurrage costs for each day lost. * USDA on Thursday said exporters struck deals to sell 252,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery in the next marketing year, which begins Sept. 1. * Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 1.7 million tonnes were the largest since the week ended Sept. 6, 2007, due to large sales of soft red winter wheat to China, according to USDA. [ID: * Corn under pressure from technical selling, despite concerns that rain will postpone U.S. planting. * Corn likely to face more pressure after heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) covered most of the Midwest at midweek, and additional rain is likely into early next week. MARKET NEWS * The euro and yen started trade in Asia on Friday in familiar territory having steadied from wild swings in a week that took a heavy toll on commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 a barrel back toward $100 a barrel on Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak as low prices sparked buying by bargain hunters. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level after disappointing forecasts from eBay and other companies, casting doubt on the market's recent strength. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices 0800 Euro zone Current account 0800 Italy Industrial orders 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data European Central Bank Governing Council Member Jens Weidmann and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble hold press conference ahead of IMF Spring Meetings in Washington Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 707.25 0.50 +0.07% +0.50% 707.88 53 CBOT corn 645.50 1.00 +0.16% -2.27% 682.91 42 CBOT soy 1433.75 3.25 +0.23% +0.81% 1418.99 62 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.03 +0.16% -0.84% $15.26 42 WTI crude $88.16 $0.43 +0.49% +1.71% $92.91 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 +0.02% +0.19% USD/AUD 1.029 -0.001 -0.10% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)