* Soy up for 4th day on strong demand, tight supply
* Planting delays in U.S., China support corn prices
* Weekly U.S. wheat export sales hit highest since 2007
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 19 U.S. soybean futures rose
for a fourth consecutive session on Friday with the market on
track for its biggest two-week gain since early September,
driven by strong demand and tight old-crop supplies.
Corn firmed, recouping some of last session's deep losses,
as planting delays in top two producers the United States and
China underpinned the market, while wheat edged higher.
Soybeans are being supported by expectations that shipping
delays in Brazil could steer more demand to the United States,
where supplies are projected to shrink to a nine-year low ahead
of the autumn harvest.
The demand from China, the world's top buyer remains strong.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters struck
deals to sell 252,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for
delivery in the next marketing year, which begins Sept. 1.
Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 566,800 tonnes for the
week ended April 11, within traders' expectations.
"Old-crop supplies in the U.S. are very tight and the
situation doesn't seem to be easing because of shipping delays
in Brazil," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip
Futures. "Overall the demand is strong."
Poor weather and logistical problems have delayed soybean
shipments from Brazil, which is in the middle of exporting an
expected record harvest.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans gained 0.6 percent
to $14.39-1/2 a bushel by 0224 GMT after climbing to a
three-week high of $14.41-1/2 a bushel in the last session.
The prices were headed for a weekly gain of about 2 percent,
stretching its gains over two weeks to almost 6 percent.
May corn rose 0.5 percent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel, while
May wheat added quarter of a cent to $7.07 a bushel.
In the corn market, prices are being buoyed by planting
delays in the United States and China.
Heavy rainfall of up to 2.0 to 4.0 inches (5 to 10 cm)
covered most of the U.S. Midwest at midweek, and additional rain
is likely into early next week, an agricultural meteorologist
said.
And wet weather delayed plantings by up to 10 days in
China's northeast corn belt, which accounts for nearly half of
the country's output, while dryness threatened emergence in
parts of northwest, the ministry of agriculture said.
For the week, corn has lost 1.6 percent as the market gave
up some of last week's strong gains in sympathy with a
broad-based sell off in commodity markets on concerns over
global growth. Wheat has fallen 1.4 percent this week, losing
ground after two consecutive weeks of gains.
The wheat market could rise next week as adverse weather is
damaging the U.S. winter crop.
Another round of freezing temperatures in the U.S. Plains at
midweek probably harmed more of the winter wheat crop, while
heavy rainfall in the Midwest again helped ease drought stress
but also stalled corn plantings.
Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 1.7 million tonnes were
the largest since the week ended Sept. 6, 2007, due to large
sales of soft red winter wheat to China, according to USDA.
Commodity funds sold a net 13,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 7,000 soybean
contracts and were even in wheat.
Prices at 0224 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 707.00 0.25 +0.04% 867.98 55
CBOT corn 647.50 3.00 +0.47% 763.49 44
CBOT soy 1439.50 9.00 +0.63% 1578.53 65
CBOT rice $15.42 $0.04 +0.26% $15.48 45
WTI crude $88.18 $0.45 +0.51% $88.92 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078
USD/AUD 1.031 -0.024
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)