SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. new-crop corn fell more than 1 percent on Monday as the market shrugged off concerns that corn plantings may be delayed as a result of wet weather, which underpinned gains on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 1.33 percent to $5.39-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent in the previous session. * May corn fell 0.69 percent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * May wheat lost 0.35 percent to $7.09 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Friday. * July soybeans dipped 0.58 percent to $14.74-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.54 percent on Friday. * Corn drew support on fears that unfavorable weather may further delay plantings. * Commodity Weather Group indicated a larger portion of the Midwest than previously expected will probably receive 0.5 inch to 2 inches (1.3 to 5.1 cm) of rain next week. * Long delays in corn plantings may force U.S. farmers to switch acreage to soybeans. * Barge shipping was halted on Friday on parts of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers as flooding forced the closure of several locks until at least the middle of next week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. * Some 60 percent of U.S. grain export shipments are moved on barges on the Mississippi and its tributaries from production centers in the Midwest to export terminals at the Gulf of Mexico. * Egypt's wheat crop will be close to 10 million tonnes this season, agriculture minister Salah Abdel Momen said on Sunday as the harvest gets underway, more than the supply minister's 9.5 million tonne forecast. MARKET NEWS * The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling. * Brent crude oil prices rose Friday, at one point pushing back above $100 a barrel, on a second day of modest gains boosted by a strong day in the equity markets to recover some ground after a steep six-day decline. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google and other companies lifted tech shares, but the gains weren't enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week since November. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 709.00 -2.50 -0.35% 710.76 58 CBOT corn 647.50 -4.50 -0.69% 681.26 43 CBOT soy 1374.50 -8.00 -0.58% 1415.59 60 CBOT rice $15.22 -$0.02 -0.10% $15.25 35 WTI crude $87.95 -$0.06 -0.07% $92.63 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.08% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.001 -0.07% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)