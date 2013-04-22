SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. new-crop corn fell more
than 1 percent on Monday as the market shrugged off concerns
that corn plantings may be delayed as a result of wet weather,
which underpinned gains on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn, the most
actively traded contract, fell 1.33 percent to $5.39-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent in the previous session.
* May corn fell 0.69 percent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session.
* May wheat lost 0.35 percent to $7.09 a bushel,
having closed up 2.1 percent on Friday.
* July soybeans dipped 0.58 percent to $14.74-3/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.54 percent on Friday.
* Corn drew support on fears that unfavorable weather may
further delay plantings.
* Commodity Weather Group indicated a larger portion of the
Midwest than previously expected will probably receive 0.5 inch
to 2 inches (1.3 to 5.1 cm) of rain next week.
* Long delays in corn plantings may force U.S. farmers to
switch acreage to soybeans.
* Barge shipping was halted on Friday on parts of the
Illinois and Mississippi rivers as flooding forced the closure
of several locks until at least the middle of next week, the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
* Some 60 percent of U.S. grain export shipments are moved
on barges on the Mississippi and its tributaries from production
centers in the Midwest to export terminals at the Gulf of
Mexico.
* Egypt's wheat crop will be close to 10 million tonnes this
season, agriculture minister Salah Abdel Momen said on Sunday as
the harvest gets underway, more than the supply minister's 9.5
million tonne forecast.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen started the new week under pressure, with the
dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the
Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's
reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling.
* Brent crude oil prices rose Friday, at one point pushing
back above $100 a barrel, on a second day of modest gains
boosted by a strong day in the equity markets to recover some
ground after a steep six-day decline.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google
and other companies lifted tech shares, but the gains
weren't enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week
since November.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Existing home sales
Grains prices at 0026 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 709.00 -2.50 -0.35% 710.76 58
CBOT corn 647.50 -4.50 -0.69% 681.26 43
CBOT soy 1374.50 -8.00 -0.58% 1415.59 60
CBOT rice $15.22 -$0.02 -0.10% $15.25 35
WTI crude $87.95 -$0.06 -0.07% $92.63 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.08%
USD/AUD 1.027 -0.001 -0.07% -0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)