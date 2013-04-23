SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. corn futures edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from losses of nearly 1 percent, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn plantings was just 4 percent complete, slightly below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn rose 0.12 percent to $6.46-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.96 percent in the previous session. * July wheat, the most actively traded contract, was little changed at $7.03 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Monday. * July soybeans were little changed at $13.65-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.32 percent on Monday. * U.S. corn planting is moving at its slowest pace in five years as heavy rainfall across a broad swath of the Midwest kept most growers out of the fields last week. * USDA said in a report on Monday afternoon that growers had seeded just 4 percent of their corn crop as of April 21, with farmers in key production states such as Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska yet to make any progress. * Analysts expected corn planting to be 6 percent finished, according to the average of 17 estimates in a Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from 4 percent to 9 percent. * The five-year average for the third week of April is 16 percent. A year ago, farmers had seeded 26 percent of their crop en route to the fastest planting on record. * USDA also said that the condition of the winter wheat crop eased 1 percentage point to 35 percent good to excellent amid a cold snap across the U.S. Plains. Wheat condition held steady at 30 percent good to excellent in Kansas, the largest grower of hard red winter wheat. * Wet and cold weather in the U.S. Midwest this week will further slow corn plantings while adding valuable soil moisture to drought-stricken regions, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. * Commercial shipping traffic was moving again on the Mississippi River south of St. Louis after a pair of barge accidents that forced the U.S. Coast Guard to close the waterway over the weekend, but navigation remained severely impaired further north. * A Chinese customs report showing tepid imports of oilseeds and cereals in March, which also lent pressure to wheat, corn and soybean futures prices in the previous session. * The General Administration of Customs of China on Monday reported China's wheat imports in March were 46 percent below a year ago, corn was down 50 percent and soybeans were down 20 percent. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter of time before the psychological level is broken. * Brent crude futures rose for a third straight session to top $100 a barrel on Monday, lifted by gains in the U.S. stock market. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses brought buyers back to the market and Microsoft Corp shares jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the company. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0645 France Business climate 0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0800 Italy Consumer confidence 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. New home sales 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 703.00 0.50 +0.07% -1.19% 710.56 51 CBOT corn 646.50 0.75 +0.12% -0.84% 679.04 42 CBOT soy 1365.25 1.00 +0.07% -0.73% 1361.98 52 CBOT rice $15.07 -$0.04 -0.23% -1.05% $15.24 31 WTI crude $89.23 $0.04 +0.04% +1.39% $92.70 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.000 -0.04% +0.08% USD/AUD 1.026 -0.001 -0.13% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)