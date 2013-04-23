* Lower imports by China hit corn, wheat * Weak PMI data indicate poor demand from China * Corn planting at slowest pace in five years By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, April 23 Chicago corn futures fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, due to better crop weather forecasts and poor demand from China, the world's second-biggest consumer of the grain. Although cold and wet weather in the United States threatened crop prospects, it added moisture to drought-stricken fields. Now agricultural meteorologists have forecast warmer and drier weather by early May, helping raise expectations of good crop production. But the U.S. Agriculture Department's report of corn planting progressing at its slowest pace in five years lent support. U.S. farmers were forced to remain off the field due to heavy rains across a broad swath of the Midwest. May corn shed 0.12 percent to $6.45 a bushel by 0446 GMT on the Chicago Board of Trade, having shed 6-1/4 cents in the last session. "Other than reports of better weather conditions, poor demand from China is also a factor behind both corn and wheat being down," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Singapore-based Phillip Futures. May wheat lost 0.36 percent to $7.00 a bushel, after closing down 6-3/4 cents in the previous session. The General Administration of Customs of China on Monday reported Beijing's corn imports in March were 50 percent below a year earlier, wheat was down 46 percent, and soybeans were down 20 percent. "We are of the view that China's weak PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data is also dragging grains down as many believe Chinese demand could be weaker," Yang said. Growth in China's vast factory sector fell in April as new export orders shrank, a preliminary survey of factory managers showed on Tuesday, suggesting the world's second-largest economy still faces formidable global headwinds into the second quarter. But soybean gained, shrugging off reports of lower imports by China. May soybeans futures gained 0.27 percent to $13.68 a bushel. They had settled at $14.17-1/4 per bushel on Monday, down 11 cents. Grains prices at 0446 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 700.00 -2.50 -0.36% -1.62% 709.65 47 CBOT corn 645.00 -0.75 -0.12% -1.07% 675.14 41 CBOT soy 1368.00 3.75 +0.27% -0.53% 1372.25 57 CBOT rice $15.06 -$0.04 -0.30% -1.12% $15.26 32 WTI crude $88.61 -$0.58 -0.65% +0.68% $92.68 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 -$0.003 -0.21% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.023 -0.004 -0.37% -0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice:USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)