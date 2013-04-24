SYDNEY, April 24 U.S. corn fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as forecasts for further rains across the Midwest continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.2 percent to $6.12-3/4 a bushel, following on from a 1.5 percent slide in the previous session. * July wheat fell 0.11 percent to $6.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. * July soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.55-3/4 a bushel, after easing 0.42 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. corn plantings have been stalled due to wet and cold weather but the rainfall has added valuable moisture to drought-stricken soils. * Showers will linger in the Midwest on Thursday and there will be more rain on Friday and Saturday in the southern Midwest, MDA Weather Services said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly crop progress report released late on Monday, said only 4 percent of the U.S. corn crop had been planted, up from 2 percent a week ago but well behind the 16 percent five-year average seeding pace. * Thirty-five percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 36 percent a week ago and well below the 63 percent of a year ago. * Only 7 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop had been planted, up from 6 percent a week ago but well behind the 24 percent five-year average. * Soybean spot cash basis bids jumped to the highest levels ever for this time of the year around the U.S. Midwest as the domestic stockpile tightened amid a slow pace of export shipments from South America, dealers said. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at two-week lows in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having suffered a setback after disappointing economic news out of Germany fuelled talk of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank. * Brent crude oil edged lower on Tuesday in reaction to weak manufacturing data in China and Europe, but it closed above $100 a barrel for a second straight day as it drew some support from strong gains in U.S. equity markets. * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally, recovering from sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate 0800 Italy Retail sales 1100 U.S. Mortgage market index 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 694.75 -0.75 -0.11% 709.93 43 CBOT corn 612.75 -1.25 -0.20% 675.39 37 CBOT soy 1355.75 -2.75 -0.20% 1359.75 52 CBOT rice $15.03 -$0.03 -0.23% $15.23 32 WTI crude $89.30 $0.12 +0.13% $92.59 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.000 +0.03% USD/AUD 1.027 0.000 +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)