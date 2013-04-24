* U.S. corn planting slowest in five years * Drier weather next week may boost planting * Some improvement in U.S. spring wheat crop planting By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, April 24 Chicago corn futures fell on Wednesday, extending losses into a third consecutive session, due to reports of further improvement in weather conditions that will help accelerate planting which is moving at its slowest pace in five years. Wet and cold weather has hit U.S. corn plantings but has also added valuable moisture to drought-stricken soils. There are forecasts now for drier weather next week. Chicago Board of Trade May corn lost 0.12 percent to $6.13-1/4 a bushel by 0415 GMT, having shed 7-1/4 cents in the last session. The new-crop December corn futures contract, the month most sensitive to 2013 U.S. planting and growing weather, lost 0.29 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel. On Tuesday, the contract fell to a 10-month low. "There are two important elements -- weather and planting. And at the moment weather has improved and is likely to help planting which is running behind schedule," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodities research firm. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its weekly crop progress report, said only 4 percent of the U.S. corn crop had been planted, up from 2 percent a week ago but well behind the 16 percent five-year average seeding pace. Weather conditions have improved but the fact that planting is lagging lent support to corn, Barratt said. Drought conditions eased after storms moved across the central U.S. and the U.S. Plains in the past week, bringing moisture to some of the driest areas of the country, state and federal climatologists said last week. Wheat declined because of relatively better crop-growing weather conditions and some improvement in planting of U.S. spring wheat, Barratt said. Latest reports say 7 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop had been planted, up from 6 percent a week ago but well behind the 24 percent five-year average. May wheat lost 0.25 percent to $6.93-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 4-3/4 cents in the previous session. May soybeans futures lost 0.11 percent to $13.57 a bushel. They had settled at $14.19-3/4 per bushel on Tuesday, up 2-1/2 cents. Grains prices at 0415 GMT Grains prices at 0415 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.75 -1.75 -0.25% -1.25% 708.40 43 CBOT corn 613.25 -0.75 -0.12% -5.03% 671.06 37 CBOT soy 1357.00 -1.50 -0.11% -0.53% 1369.54 53 CBOT rice $15.01 -$0.06 -0.37% -1.44% $15.25 31 WTI crude $89.58 $0.40 +0.45% +0.92% $92.60 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.300 -$0.007 -0.53% -0.41% USD/AUD 1.025 -0.002 -0.18% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice:USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)