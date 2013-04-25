SINGAPORE, April 25 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday as the market took a breather after sliding more than 1 percent on the back of rising supplies from South America and slowing Chinese demand. Corn edged higher, climbing for a second consecutive session and recouping some of this week's losses with support from tight old crop supplies. Wheat fell for a fourth straight session. FUNDAMENTALS * The soybean market, which has been buoyed by a delay in shipments from Brazil and tight U.S. supplies, is likely to ease as movement of cargoes increases in South America. * A dropoff in Chinese demand for soybeans used to feed chickens and livestock could last for months, as consumers lose their appetite for poultry in response to a deadly bird flu virus outbreak and amid lingering images of rotting pig carcasses floating in a river. * Authorities have culled tens of thousands of birds as they tries to contain the spread of the H7N9 virus that has killed 22 people and infected 108 since the first deaths were reported in March. * Corn is staging a cautious rebound from its slide to a two-week low earlier this week and on hesitant sales of corn by farmers, traders said. * Wheat slid for a 4th straight session on pressure from a Statistics Canada report forecasting Canadian wheat plantings at 26.618 million acres, the most in 12 years. * Still, losses in the wheat market were limited by harsh winter harming the U.S. crop. Freezing temperatures in the U.S. southwest Plains early on Wednesday probably harmed more of the U.S. winter wheat crop, an agricultural meteorologist said. * Crop forecaster Lanworth said it raised its outlook for 2013/14 U.S. corn and soybean production due to recent rains that boosted yield expectations. * Lanworth said it expects the corn harvest to be 13.930 billion bushels, up from its previous outlook of 13.720 billion issued two weeks ago. It upped its soybean production view to 3.420 billion bushels from 3.380 billion. MARKET NEWS * The yen was steady against its major counterparts in early Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the 100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in the wake of disappointing German data. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday with Boeing's five-year peak among the day's highlights. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 UK Q1 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Kansas City Fed manufacturing Prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 690.50 -1.50 -0.22% 867.43 41 CBOT corn 618.75 0.50 +0.08% 762.53 39 CBOT soy 1345.50 0.25 +0.02% 1575.39 47 CBOT rice $15.19 $0.04 +0.26% $15.47 30 WTI crude $91.48 $0.05 +0.05% $89.03 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.302 $0.073 USD/AUD 1.028 -0.027 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)