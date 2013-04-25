* USDA weekly data to reflect weak soybean demand * Soybean supplies likely to increase from South America * Traders expect corn to remain volatile on weather By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, April 25 U.S. soybeans rose half a percent on Thursday, recovering from a fall of more than 1 percent in the previous session, despite expectations of poor export numbers to be released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Corn rose 0.3 percent on a slowdown in planting in the United States, while wheat edged up 0.1 percent, spurred by reports of freeze damage in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat crop area. Tight domestic soy stocks and slower sales by farmers were weighing on soybeans, traders said. The Chicago Board of Trade's benchmark May soybean contract rose 0.50 percent to $13.52 a bushel by 0513 GMT, after having fallen 15-3/4 cents to $14.04 in the previous session. "We are anticipating some weak exports numbers in the weekly data of the USDA, which will factor in issues like less demand from China and elsewhere, partly because of avian flu," said Joyce Liu, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. Many traders anticipate Chinese demand for soybeans, used to feed chickens and livestock, could remain weak for months, as poultry sales drop due to a deadly bird flu virus outbreak. Authorities have culled tens of thousands of birds in the effort to contain the spread the virus, which has killed 22 people and infected 108 since the first deaths reported in March. But soybean gains were limited due to expectations of higher supplies from South America. The crop has been very good in South America, which is prepared to step up exports after dock workers in Brazil called off a strike, paving the way for brisk sales, Liu said. After talks with the government, Brazil's main port labour unions decided against going on a strike they had threatened. Experts say even a one-day stoppage could lengthen already-long queues for ships and rack up tens of thousands of dollars in demurrage costs for each day lost. Corn edged up due to the delayed sowing. May corn gained 0.32 percent to $6.20-3/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 0.11 percent to $6.92-3/4 a bushel. "Corn could be volatile and will fluctuate because of the current weather conditions, which weigh on both sides. On one hand the weather is delaying corn planting in the United States and on the other adding moisture to the dry soil," Liu said. Grains prices at 0513 GMT Grains prices at 0513 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 692.75 0.75 +0.11% -0.40% 707.78 39 CBOT corn 620.25 2.00 +0.32% +0.49% 653.48 41 CBOT soy 1352.00 6.75 +0.50% -0.48% 1366.88 50 CBOT rice $15.13 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.43% $15.29 27 WTI crude $91.95 $0.52 +0.57% +3.11% $92.64 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 -$0.003 -0.20% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.031 0.004 +0.38% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice:USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential