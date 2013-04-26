SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. wheat edged lower on
Friday as traders locked in profits after the grain firmed more
than 1.5 percent the day before when fears that recent cold
weather could hurt crops underpinned gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell 0.25 percent
to $7.02 a bushel, after closing up 1.7 percent on Thursday.
* Wheat is on course to finish the week down 1.3 percent, in
its second consecutive weekly decline and the biggest slide in
five weeks.
* July corn dropped 0.24 percent to $6.24 a bushel,
having gained 1 percent in the previous session.
* Corn is on track to end the week 1.5 percent lower, its
second straight weekly loss.
* July soybeans were little changed at $13.72-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 2 percent on Thursday.
* Soybeans are set to finish the week down 0.7 percent,
their first slide in 3 weeks.
* Concerns about production declines in the U.S. Plains hard
red winter wheat belt due to damage from freezing supported
wheat prices.
* Market participants are looking to the annual Wheat
Quality Council tour of Kansas wheat fields next week, with
freeze damage results from southern Kansas and also the Texas
and Oklahoma Panhandle regions expected to be reported.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 35 percent of the
U.S. winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down
from 36 percent a week earlier and well below the 63 percent of
a year earlier.
* However, drier, warmer weather over the next two weeks
should boost U.S. corn seedings and aid growth of the winter
wheat crop, an agricultural meteorologist said.
* Soybeans were underpinned by firming cash markets, traders
say.
* Soybean spot basis bids rose to new seasonal records at
many processing plants around the U.S. Midwest early on
Thursday, while offers for soymeal also gained as farmers held
tightly to the thin stockpile of supplies remaining from last
year's harvest, dealers said.
* Grains are broadly under pressure from a
slower-than-expected pace of export sales.
* The USDA reported corn sales at a four-week low, net wheat
sales at an 11-week trough, and net soybean sales at a two-week
low.
* China made its first old-crop soybean cancellation in 10
weeks and bought its largest new-crop volume in a month,
according to the USDA report.
* China is the world's largest buyer of soybeans. In its
daily export report on Thursday, USDA said 540,000 tonnes of
U.S. corn were sold to China and an unknown destination.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar recovered from losses to trade higher against
the euro on Thursday as resilience in the U.S. labour market
allayed some concerns about the nation's economic recovery, with
many analysts expecting more gains ahead for the greenback.
* Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports
over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns
over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in
commodity and equity markets fuelled buying.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by
stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly
jobless claims.
Grains prices at 0101 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 702.00 -1.75 -0.25% +1.45% 708.71 47
CBOT corn 623.00 -1.50 -0.24% +0.77% 650.48 42
CBOT soy 1372.00 -0.25 -0.02% +1.99% 1358.33 56
CBOT rice $15.18 $0.07 +0.43% +0.10% $15.50 33
WTI crude $93.40 -$0.24 -0.26% +2.15% $92.71 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.000 -0.03% -0.05%
USD/AUD 1.030 0.001 +0.13% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)