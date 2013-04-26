SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. wheat edged lower on Friday as traders locked in profits after the grain firmed more than 1.5 percent the day before when fears that recent cold weather could hurt crops underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell 0.25 percent to $7.02 a bushel, after closing up 1.7 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is on course to finish the week down 1.3 percent, in its second consecutive weekly decline and the biggest slide in five weeks. * July corn dropped 0.24 percent to $6.24 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. * Corn is on track to end the week 1.5 percent lower, its second straight weekly loss. * July soybeans were little changed at $13.72-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 2 percent on Thursday. * Soybeans are set to finish the week down 0.7 percent, their first slide in 3 weeks. * Concerns about production declines in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat belt due to damage from freezing supported wheat prices. * Market participants are looking to the annual Wheat Quality Council tour of Kansas wheat fields next week, with freeze damage results from southern Kansas and also the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle regions expected to be reported. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 35 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 36 percent a week earlier and well below the 63 percent of a year earlier. * However, drier, warmer weather over the next two weeks should boost U.S. corn seedings and aid growth of the winter wheat crop, an agricultural meteorologist said. * Soybeans were underpinned by firming cash markets, traders say. * Soybean spot basis bids rose to new seasonal records at many processing plants around the U.S. Midwest early on Thursday, while offers for soymeal also gained as farmers held tightly to the thin stockpile of supplies remaining from last year's harvest, dealers said. * Grains are broadly under pressure from a slower-than-expected pace of export sales. * The USDA reported corn sales at a four-week low, net wheat sales at an 11-week trough, and net soybean sales at a two-week low. * China made its first old-crop soybean cancellation in 10 weeks and bought its largest new-crop volume in a month, according to the USDA report. * China is the world's largest buyer of soybeans. In its daily export report on Thursday, USDA said 540,000 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold to China and an unknown destination. MARKET NEWS * The dollar recovered from losses to trade higher against the euro on Thursday as resilience in the U.S. labour market allayed some concerns about the nation's economic recovery, with many analysts expecting more gains ahead for the greenback. * Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in commodity and equity markets fuelled buying. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly jobless claims. Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.00 -1.75 -0.25% +1.45% 708.71 47 CBOT corn 623.00 -1.50 -0.24% +0.77% 650.48 42 CBOT soy 1372.00 -0.25 -0.02% +1.99% 1358.33 56 CBOT rice $15.18 $0.07 +0.43% +0.10% $15.50 33 WTI crude $93.40 -$0.24 -0.26% +2.15% $92.71 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.000 -0.03% -0.05% USD/AUD 1.030 0.001 +0.13% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)