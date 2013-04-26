* Soy, corn on track for weekly drop * Weak U.S. export sales weigh on prices * U.S. corn sold to China and unknown destination * China demand may support corn, soy By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, April 26 U.S. wheat fell on Friday as traders booked profits, a day after the contract rose more than 1 percent on supply worries fuelled by unfriendly crop weather in top exporter the United States. Corn and soybeans slipped in line with wheat, while all three were on track to post weekly losses, partly weighed down by a slower-than-expected pace of U.S. export sales. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat lost 0.25 percent to $7.02 a bushel by 0436 GMT, dropping for a fourth session out of five and on track for a second straight weekly drop. It closed up 9-1/2 cents at $7.01-1/4 a bushel in the previous session. "There's hardly any fresh trigger other than market participants' squaring off their positions after last night's buoyancy," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodities research firm. Concerns that freezing weather conditions in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat belt could hit production boosted prices on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 35 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 36 percent a week earlier and well below the 63 percent of a year earlier. Next week's annual Wheat Quality Council tour of wheat fields will shed more light on weather conditions and their impact on wheat output. Among other grains, May corn lost 0.24 percent to $6.23 a bushel, on track to end the week down more than 1 percent, its second straight weekly loss. Soybeans fell 0.07 percent to $13.71-1/4 a bushel and were set to finish the week with a slight loss -- their first weekly drop in three. Both corn and soybeans rose in the previous session, but gains have been trimmed since then due to the weak export sales report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA report pegged last week's corn sales at a four-week low, net soybean sales at a two-week low and net wheat sales at an 11-week low. But corn and soybean could see some upside in the days to come on demand from China, Barratt from BarrattBulletin said. "Looks like China is opening its door for more commodities and a robust Chinese appetite will give a positive lift to the whole grains complex, especially corn and soybean and there are indications that funds would return to grains -- that's another upside," he said. USDA on Thursday said 540,000 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold to China and an unknown destination. Also, China, the world's biggest buyer of soybeans, made its first old-crop soybean cancellation in 10 weeks and bought its largest new-crop volume in a month, according to the USDA. Grains prices at 0436 GMT Grains prices at 0436 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.00 -1.75 -0.25% +1.45% 707.79 47 CBOT corn 623.00 -1.50 -0.24% +0.77% 650.17 42 CBOT soy 1371.25 -1.00 -0.07% +1.93% 1366.26 58 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.06 +0.36% +0.03% $15.50 32 WTI crude $93.09 -$0.55 0.59% +1.82% $92.70 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 -$0.003 -0.20% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.031 0.004 +0.42% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice:USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)