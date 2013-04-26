* Profit taking weighs on wheat and corn
* Soaring cash markets lift soybeans
* Volatile weather markets to continue
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, April 26 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
wheat futures fell nearly 2 percent on Friday on profit-taking
after prices rose the previous session amid concerns about yield
losses due to freezes in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat
region.
"There was some profit-taking after yesterday's pop, a lot
of people just wanted to put some money in the bank before the
weekend," said Sterling Smith, market specialist for Citigroup.
Corn also sagged on profit-taking but soybeans rose for the
second straight day on soaring cash markets, tight soy stocks
and slow farmer selling.
Cash basis bids for soybeans jumped to seasonal records at
U.S. Midwest processors on Friday as demand for the oilseed
remained strong, dealers said. A small spike in country sales
weighed on the basis at a few locations, they said.
"The strong cash beans, due to the incredible tight supply
of old-crop soybeans, is leading the complex up. The basis
continues to soar in the western Corn Belt. Processors can't
process or deliver meal until they get beans," said Don Roose,
president of U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa.
"Farmers are getting busy with spring fieldwork and aren't
selling so that leaves the commercials as a source and they
aren't selling either," he said.
CBOT May wheat was down 12-1/2 cents per bushel at
$6.88-3/4 per bushel, May corn was down 1-1/4 at $6.44 and
soybeans for May delivery were up 7-1/4 at $14.30-3/4.
"There's hardly any fresh trigger other than market
participants' squaring off their positions after last night's
buoyancy," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodities research firm.
Wheat was setting back after soaring on Thursday on a series
of late April freezes in the United States that likely harmed
some of the hard red winter wheat, the chief bread grain, grown
in the U.S. Plains States.
Next week's annual Wheat Quality Council tour of wheat
fields will shed more light on weather conditions and their
impact on wheat output.
Outlooks for improved U.S. corn planting weather put some
pressure on corn futures. Wet weather has slowed corn seedings,
threatening to trim 2013 corn production.
Warmer and drier weather over the weekend into early next
week will boost U.S. corn seedings that have fallen behind
average pace due to excessive wet and cold weather, an
agricultural meteorologist said on Friday.
"Early next week looks okay then showers begin late on
Tuesday and likely linger into the weekend, so there won't be a
lot of planting beyond Tuesday," said John Dee, meteorologist
for Global Weather Monitoring.
Dee said from 0.5 to 1.0 inch of rain is likely beginning
mid-week in close to 100 percent of the Midwest.
He said temperatures will be in the 70s degrees Fahrenheit
and low 80s by the weekend and early in the week, although they
will drop below normal later in the week.
Dry weather will remain a concern in the far southwest
portion of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, Dee
said.
Both corn and soybeans rose in the previous session, but
gains have been trimmed since then due to weak export sales
reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA report pegged last week's corn sales at a four-week
low, net soybean sales at a two-week low and net wheat sales at
an 11-week low.
"US exports are weak across the board, but we hear further
talk of more Chinese interest," FCStone wrote in a daily note.
USDA on Thursday said 540,000 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold
to China and an unknown destination.
Also, China, the world's biggest buyer of soybeans, made its
first old-crop soybean cancellation in 10 weeks and bought its
largest new-crop volume in a month, according to the USDA.
Prices at 1:30 p.m. CDT (1830 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 644.00 -1.25 -0.2% -0.4%
CBOT soy 1430.75 7.25 0.5% 19.4%
CBOT meal 417.90 3.60 0.9% 35.1%
CBOT soyoil 49.66 -0.11 -0.2% -4.7%
CBOT wheat 688.75 -12.50 -2.0% 5.5%
CBOT rice 1480.00 -5.50 -0.4% 1.3%
EU wheat 242.75 1.25 0.5% 19.9%
US crude 92.89 -0.74 -0.8% -6.0%
Dow Jones 14,713 12 0.1% 20.4%
Gold 1459.30 -7.69 -0.5% -6.7%
Euro/dollar 1.3026 0.0014 0.1% 0.6%
Dollar Index 82.4980 -0.2460 -0.3% 2.9%
Baltic Freight 871 -1 -0.1% -49.9%
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, Mayank
Bhardwaj in New Delhi and Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)