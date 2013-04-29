* Corn rises more than 2 pct as further unfavorable weather forecast * More rains could delay planting -analysts * Soybeans hit 10-day high By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 29 U.S. corn futures rose more than 2 percent to one-week highs on Monday as forecasts for cold, wet weather across U.S. Plains renewed concerns over further delays to planting. Wheat gained, drawing support from corn, while soybeans also edged higher for the third session, touching a 10-day peak. Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures, the most actively traded contract, had gained 1.82 percent to $6.31 a bushel by 0404 GMT, after hitting a session peak of $6.32-1/2 a bushel, the highest since April 22. Corn fell 1.4 percent in the previous session, pressured as investors took profits. "It is supposed to get cold later this week and that is going to lead to ongoing delays with plantings," said Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. July wheat rose 1.3 percent to $7.01-1/2 a bushel, recouping most of its losses from the previous session when it fell 1.6 percent. July soybeans climbed 0.4 percent to $13.86-1/2 a bushel, just below a session peak of $13.87, the highest since April 19. Soybeans rose 0.64 percent the session before. COLD SHOWER The U.S. National Weather Service said a strong showery cold front will hit U.S. Plains on Tuesday. Analysts said further rains will delay plantings, adding to concerns over potential yield losses. Market attention is also focused on the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday for any sign of corn planting progress as well as an improvement in the condition of the U.S. winter wheat crop. USDA, in its weekly crop progress report released late on April 22, said only 4 percent of the U.S. corn crop had been planted, up from 2 percent a week ago but well behind the 16 percent five-year average seeding pace. USDA said last week that the condition of the winter wheat crop eased 1 percentage point to 35 percent good to excellent amid a cold snap across the U.S. Plains. "We are in a weather market right now," Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank said. Grains prices at 0404 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 701.50 9.00 +1.30% -0.32% 707.59 47 CBOT corn 631.00 11.25 +1.82% +1.04% 648.21 51 CBOT soy 1386.50 5.50 +0.40% +1.04% 1359.08 63 CBOT rice $15.10 $0.03 +0.20% -0.07% $15.50 29 WTI crude $92.64 -$0.36 -0.39% -1.07% $92.67 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 +0.00% +0.15% USD/AUD 1.032 0.004 +0.38% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential