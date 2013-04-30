By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 30 U.S. corn futures rose more than 1 percent to a one-month high on Tuesday on fears over flagging yields after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed plantings were at the slowest pace in 29 years. The rise came on top of a 6.5 percent gain in the previous session, the biggest daily jump for the contract since June 25. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively traded contract, rose 1.21 percent to $6.67-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 28. * July wheat rose 0.42 percent $7.19-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.5 percent on Monday when the grain hit a 11-day high. * July soybeans rose 0.35 percent to $14.13-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 28. * Soybeans firmed 2 percent on Monday, the biggest daily jump for the contract in more than two months. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said corn planting, as of April 28, was 5 percent complete, just 1 percentage point ahead of where farmers were a week ago. The pace was the slowest since 1984, when farmers also had completed just 5 percent of their corn planting. * Analysts had predicted corn planting to be 9 percent finished, according to the average of 13 estimates in a Reuters poll that ranged from 7 to 11 percent. * The five-year U.S. average for the end of April is 31 percent, while a year ago, farmers had finished 49 percent of their corn planting. * In 1984, the last time planting was as slow as it is now, the sluggish ace had little impact on harvest, with final corn yields averaging 32 percent better than the previous year. * USDA rated the winter wheat crop 33 percent good to excellent, the lowest for this time of year since 1996, when the crop also was rated 33 percent good to excellent. A week ago, U.S. winter wheat was 35 percent good to excellent and was rated 64 percent good to excellent a year ago. * Traders awaiting the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas starts on Tuesday and scouts will get a close look at the damage caused by drought and a cold snap in April. * In the Midwest, farmers face a rush to advance corn planting before more rain drives them from the fields again. Forecasts call for rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inch across the region. * Grain complex supported by speculative traders racing to cover bearish short positions, which last week reached their largest in three years. Traders estimated that investment funds bought 26,000 corn contracts during the session, the most this year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed at 1-1/2 week lows against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Tuesday as declining bond yields and slowing inflation put pressure on the Federal Reserve for more action. * Oil prices rose on Monday amid hope of further stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic, with U.S. crude leading gains amid signs of improving demand and growing exports. * The S&P 500 index ended at an all-time high on Monday as growth-oriented stocks, including energy and technology, lead the way to the index's sixth rise in the past seven sessions. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Consumer spending 0755 Germany Unemployment 0800 Italy Unemployment 0900 Euro zone Inflation 0900 Euro zone Unemployment 1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales 1300 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. ISM Semiannual economic forecast Federal Reserve's FOMC starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 719.50 3.00 +0.42% +3.90% 708.23 55 CBOT corn 667.75 8.00 +1.21% +7.75% 648.13 71 CBOT soy 1413.75 5.00 +0.35% +2.37% 1361.73 74 CBOT rice $14.90 -$0.03 -0.17% -1.16% $15.50 21 WTI crude $94.41 -$0.09 -0.10% +1.52% $92.76 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.000 -0.04% +0.51% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.001 -0.07% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)