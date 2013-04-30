By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 30 U.S. corn futures rose more
than 1 percent to a one-month high on Tuesday on fears over
flagging yields after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
confirmed plantings were at the slowest pace in 29 years.
The rise came on top of a 6.5 percent gain in the previous
session, the biggest daily jump for the contract since June 25.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively
traded contract, rose 1.21 percent to $6.67-3/4 a bushel, the
highest since March 28.
* July wheat rose 0.42 percent $7.19-1/2 a bushel,
having closed up 3.5 percent on Monday when the grain hit a
11-day high.
* July soybeans rose 0.35 percent to $14.13-3/4 a
bushel, the highest since March 28.
* Soybeans firmed 2 percent on Monday, the biggest daily
jump for the contract in more than two months.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said corn planting, as of
April 28, was 5 percent complete, just 1 percentage point ahead
of where farmers were a week ago. The pace was the slowest since
1984, when farmers also had completed just 5 percent of their
corn planting.
* Analysts had predicted corn planting to be 9 percent
finished, according to the average of 13 estimates in a Reuters
poll that ranged from 7 to 11 percent.
* The five-year U.S. average for the end of April is 31
percent, while a year ago, farmers had finished 49 percent of
their corn planting.
* In 1984, the last time planting was as slow as it is now,
the sluggish ace had little impact on harvest, with final corn
yields averaging 32 percent better than the previous year.
* USDA rated the winter wheat crop 33 percent good to
excellent, the lowest for this time of year since 1996, when the
crop also was rated 33 percent good to excellent. A week ago,
U.S. winter wheat was 35 percent good to excellent and was rated
64 percent good to excellent a year ago.
* Traders awaiting the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour
of Kansas starts on Tuesday and scouts will get a close look at
the damage caused by drought and a cold snap in April.
* In the Midwest, farmers face a rush to advance corn
planting before more rain drives them from the fields again.
Forecasts call for rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inch across the
region.
* Grain complex supported by speculative traders racing to
cover bearish short positions, which last week reached their
largest in three years. Traders estimated that investment funds
bought 26,000 corn contracts during the session, the most this
year.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at 1-1/2 week lows against a basket of
currencies in early Asian trade on Tuesday as declining bond
yields and slowing inflation put pressure on the Federal Reserve
for more action.
* Oil prices rose on Monday amid hope of further stimulus on
both sides of the Atlantic, with U.S. crude leading gains amid
signs of improving demand and growing exports.
* The S&P 500 index ended at an all-time high on Monday as
growth-oriented stocks, including energy and technology, lead
the way to the index's sixth rise in the past seven sessions.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Consumer spending
0755 Germany Unemployment
0800 Italy Unemployment
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment
1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales
1300 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. ISM Semiannual economic forecast
Federal Reserve's FOMC starts two-day policy
meeting
Grains prices at 0035 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 719.50 3.00 +0.42% +3.90% 708.23 55
CBOT corn 667.75 8.00 +1.21% +7.75% 648.13 71
CBOT soy 1413.75 5.00 +0.35% +2.37% 1361.73 74
CBOT rice $14.90 -$0.03 -0.17% -1.16% $15.50 21
WTI crude $94.41 -$0.09 -0.10% +1.52% $92.76 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.000 -0.04% +0.51%
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.001 -0.07% +0.61%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
