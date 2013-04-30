* U.S. corn jumps more than 7 percent over two days

* U.S. corn planting pace ties slowest on record

* Soybeans near 7-week high, wheat up for 2nd day

* Crop scouts may find damage to U.S. winter wheat (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 30 Chicago corn climbed to a one-month high on Tuesday, on track for its biggest two-day rally since July amid concerns wet weather will continue to hamper U.S. planting that has already been hobbled by a slow start.

Wheat gained for a second straight session as expectations of damage from harsh U.S. winter underpinned the market, while soybeans hit a near seven-week top, tracking the rally in corn.

Rain around the U.S. Midwest kept farmers out of fields last week, with only 5 percent of the corn planted as of April 28 -- matching 1984's record for lowest percentage planted for this time of year, government data showed.

The weather also took a toll on the developing winter wheat crop, which deteriorated to its worst condition for this time of year in 17 years.

"Planting progress this week is going to be limited as well given the current weather forecast," said Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The risk is delayed planting will lead to area that is abandoned and therefore lower than expected production."

Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose as much as 1.3 percent to a $6.93 a bushel, the highest since March 28. May wheat added 0.1 percent to $7.10-1/2 a bushel, while May soybeans gained 0.5 percent to $14.79 a bushel.

Many investors were betting on a return to beneficial growing conditions after the worst drought since 1934 reduced yields at harvest and pushed corn futures to a record last August.

But one of the coldest, wettest springs in recent years is raising the risk that corn will not be planted by the optimal date of May 15. Farmers have already been hesitant about selling any of their crops left over from last year and this season's spring planting delays kept them edgy.

Investors are also rushing to cover bearish short positions.

Speculators more than quadrupled their bearish bet on Chicago Board of Trade corn futures as the market remained under pressure from poor export demand and bigger-than-expected supplies, regulatory data on Friday showed.

For the month, corn is headed for a third straight drop, wheat is on track for a 3 percent gain after two straight losses, while soybeans are looking to end up more than 5 percent in their strongest showing since July last year.

Wheat prices have been underpinned recently by concerns that crop scouts will find freeze-damaged wheat fields in the top growing state of Kansas.

Crop scouts -- agronomists, wheat buyers, millers and bakers -- will survey wheat fields in Kansas in the annual Wheat Quality Council tour beginning on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the 2013 Kansas wheat yield to fall below the state's 10-year average of 39.4 bushels per acre.

Tight stocks of corn, soybeans and soymeal combined with very strong cash markets likely will keep their deliveries away on Tuesday, first notice day for deliveries on the CBOT May 2013 futures contracts, traders and analysts said. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)