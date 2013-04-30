* Wheat, soy have best month since July * Corn declines third straight month * U.S. corn planting pace ties slowest on record * Crop scouts may find damage to winter wheat in Kansas (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds analyst comments) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, April 30 U.S. wheat surged 2 percent on Tuesday, with benchmark futures at the Kansas City Board of Trade climbing to the highest level in seven weeks on concerns scouts on an annual crop tour will find freeze-damaged fields in the top growing state of Kansas. Corn and soybean futures each lost ground as investors at the Chicago Board of Trade took profits after Monday's biggest rallies since last summer's drought. Wheat futures reversed from early losses to turn higher, capping their best month since July. KCBT's most-active July contract rose 13-3/4 cents to $7.89-1/2 per bushel. CBOT July wheat gained 14-1/2 cents to $7.31, rising 2 percent for the day and nearly 5 percent for the month. "Traders are hesitant to be sellers as they expect damage reports to come out of the crop tour. The crop tour is keeping sellers on the sidelines," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache. The annual Wheat Quality Council tour started from Manhattan, in northeastern Kansas, with scouts finding wheat that is one to two weeks behind normal development and yield prospects slightly below last year. Experts on the tour said crop conditions were likely to worsen as the tour moves west after cold weather stunted growth and damaged plants. Scouts stop overnight on Tuesday in Colby, in western Kansas near the Colorado border. The tour concludes on Thursday in Kansas City, where scouts will project yield and production for Kansas. The U.S. Agriculture Department this week rated the winter wheat crop 33 percent good to excellent, down from 64 percent last year and the lowest for this time of year since 1996. "You're seeing the good stuff," said Mark Hodges, executive director of Plains Grains Inc, who is on the tour. CORN SLIDES Corn futures shed 1.5 percent and declined for the third straight month even as forecasts for snow and rains in the U.S. Midwest were likely to stall spring plantings that are already advancing at the slowest pace in history. Futures for the yellow grain soared 6 percent on Monday, rising the most since last July during the summer rally in which the worst drought since 1934 propelled corn and soybean prices to all-time highs. Now, one of the wettest springs in history is delaying plantings but also replenishing soil moisture while growers are likely to respond to the historically high prices by increasing acreage. USDA in March estimated corn plantings as the biggest since 1933. "Yesterday's rally was overdone," said Sterling Smith, a futures specialist for Citigroup. CBOT July corn settled 9-3/4 cents lower at $6.50 per bushel, losing more than 3 percent in the month. Most-active July soybeans fell 10-3/4 cents to $13.99 but rose modestly during the month. Soybeans on a continuous chart jumped more than 4 percent in April, for their best month since July. U.S. farmers had planted only 5 percent of the corn crop as of Sunday, matching 1984 for the slowest planting pace ever. Heavy rains and as much as a foot (30 cm) of snow is forecast beginning on Tuesday, a meteorologist said. "They (farmers) certainly won't get much done this week. There is a big storm system starting Tuesday that will spread in intensity and coverage by Thursday and linger into the weekend," said Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Weather Services. Keeney said snow could be expected from Nebraska, eastern Colorado, Kansas into the northern Midwest with up to a foot of snow possible in western Iowa. "Elsewhere they'll receive heavy rains of 2.0 to 3.0 inches or more," he said. Prices at 3:19 p.m. CDT (2019 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 650.00 -9.75 -1.5% 0.5% CBOT soy 1399.00 -10.75 -0.8% 16.7% CBOT meal 428.30 -3.10 -0.7% 38.4% CBOT soyoil 49.13 -0.33 -0.7% -5.7% CBOT wheat 731.00 14.50 2.0% 12.0% CBOT rice 1485.50 19.50 1.3% 1.7% EU wheat 252.25 4.00 1.6% 24.6% US crude 92.99 -1.52 -1.6% -5.9% Dow Jones 14,840 21 0.1% 21.5% Gold 1476.21 0.42 0.0% -5.6% Euro/dollar 1.3169 0.0072 0.5% 1.7% Dollar Index 81.7110 -0.4360 -0.5% 1.9% Baltic Freight 863 -5 -0.6% -50.3% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)