SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as traders banked profits after the grain rose 2 percent in the previous session, posting its biggest two-day gain since June last year on expectations cold weather has damaged the U.S. winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.62 percent to $7.26-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Tuesday. * Wheat closed up 5.8 percent during April, the first climb since October, 2012. * July corn fell 0.5 percent to $6.46-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session. * Corn closed down 3.8 percent during April, the third consecutive monthly fall. * July soybeans fell 0.27 percent to $13.95-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.7 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans closed up almost 1 percent during April, the first climb in three months. * The annual Wheat Quality Council tour started from Manhattan, in northeastern Kansas, with scouts finding wheat that is one to two weeks behind normal development and yield prospects slightly below last year. * Experts on the tour said crop conditions were likely to worsen as the tour moves west after cold weather stunted growth and damaged plants. Scouts stop overnight on Tuesday in Colby, in western Kansas near the Colorado border. The tour concludes on Thursday in Kansas City, where scouts will project yield and production for Kansas. * The U.S. Agriculture Department this week rated the winter wheat crop 33 percent good to excellent, down from 64 percent last year and the lowest for this time of year since 1996. * Corn underpinned by rain around the U.S. Midwest that kept farmers out of fields last week, with corn planting matching the slowest pace ever, government data released on Monday showed. * Heavy rainfall and snow across roughly the western two-thirds of the U.S. Midwest and the eastern Plains this week will further slow corn plantings that already are the slowest on record, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished at a two-month low against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors wagered the U.S. central bank will recommit to its aggressive stimulus programme, with a chance of expanding it even. * World oil prices fell 1.4 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest daily decline in almost two weeks after U.S. data showed Midwest business activity contracted in April and a European report showed record unemployment. * U.S. stocks rose moderately on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a jump in Apple and encouraging economic data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI 1800 Federal Reserve's FOMC announces policy decision Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 726.50 -4.50 -0.62% +1.40% 708.68 62 CBOT corn 646.75 -3.25 -0.50% -1.97% 645.53 61 CBOT soy 1395.25 -3.75 -0.27% -0.96% 1362.62 71 CBOT rice $15.12 $0.02 +0.10% +1.34% $15.51 38 WTI crude $93.06 -$0.40 -0.43% -1.52% $92.75 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.001 +0.07% +0.60% USD/AUD 1.038 0.001 +0.08% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)