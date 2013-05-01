* Wheat falls 1 pct as traders digest crop tour * Tour shows damage from cold weather, but crop in line with 5-yr average * Corn continues to slide, falls for second straight session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat fell 1 percent on Wednesday, after hitting a one-month high in the previous session, as traders banked profits following an uncertain outlook for the winter crop, adding to pressure from a broad sell-off in commodities. Corn fell for the second straight session, despite continued concerns over potential yield losses from delayed plantings, while soybeans fell for the first time in five sessions. Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.96 percent to $7.24 a bushel by 0407 GMT, having closed up 2 percent on Tuesday. "I think there's a bit of profit-taking on the back of the rally last night, but there is also the question to be answered as to how much more damage can be done by further cold weather," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. Wheat recorded its biggest two-day rally on Tuesday, firming 5.6 percent in the biggest advance since June 26, 2012. July soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $13.95-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.7 percent on Tuesday. July corn fell 0.77 percent to $6.45 a bushel, having closed the previous session down 1.5 percent. The grain complex was under pressure as investors remained cautious ahead of the end of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-making committee, which is expected to indicate to whether the bank will stick to its stimulus programme. KANSAS CROP TOUR Traders continue to closely watch the annual Wheat Quality Council tour that started in Kansas, the biggest U.S. wheat producing state. Winter wheat yield prospects in northern and central Kansas are down 18 percent from a year ago, but roughly in line with the five-year average, scouts on an annual crop tour of the state said on Tuesday. But wheat experts cautioned the crop was developing at least one to two weeks behind normal, due to drought, making yield forecasts less reliable. Weather in coming weeks will be critical. Corn continues to face pressure as traders square positions after the grain posted strong gains on Monday, when new-crop corn rose more than 6 percent, after the USDA said U.S. farmers had planted just 5 percent of the corn crop by Sunday, matching the pace of 1984, which was the slowest pace ever. Heavy rains and as much as a foot (30 cm) of snow are forecast beginning on Tuesday, a meteorologist said. Grains prices at 0407 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 724.00 -7.00 -0.96% +1.05% 708.60 57 CBOT corn 645.00 -5.00 -0.77% -2.24% 645.47 59 CBOT soy 1395.75 -3.25 -0.23% -0.92% 1362.63 65 CBOT rice $15.14 $0.03 +0.20% +1.44% $15.51 38 WTI crude $93.02 -$0.44 -0.47% -1.57% $92.75 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 $0.000 -0.03% +0.50% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 -0.04% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential