* Many markets across Europe, including Paris shut for May day holiday * U.S. tour shows damage from cold weather * Corn continues to slide, falls for second straight session (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. close, adds analyst comments) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 1 U.S. soybeans fell nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, the biggest daily decline in a month, after data showed an unexpected slowdown in economic growth in top commodities buyer China, while traders cited rumors that beans from South America may be imported into the United States. Wheat and corn futures also lost ground as investors locked in profits after big rallies in grains earlier this week at the Chicago Board of Trade. Volume overall was thin as markets closed in Europe for the May Day holiday. "The economic data came in a little lower than expected, and it's hurting demand ideas," said analyst Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group brokerage in Chicago. Manufacturing growth in China, which imports about 60 percent of global soybean exports, slowed in April, raising fresh doubts about the economy after a disappointing first quarter. The Chinese data as well as slowing economic growth and higher crude oil stocks in the United States sent benchmark crude oil futures down nearly 3 percent. "You've got crude down almost $3 - that's tough to ignore," said analyst Rich Nelson of grains brokerage Allendale Inc in McHenry, Illinois. CBOT July soybeans fell 26 cents to $13.73 per bushel, dropping sharply after notching a one-month high on Tuesday. Soy was further pressured by widespread rumors that hog and poultry producers in the southeastern United States were seeking to import cargoes of Brazilian beans due to tight U.S. supplies and bountiful harvests in South America. "I haven't heard of anything done, but it definitely works to bring beans in," said Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at brokerage ED&F Man Capital, citing sharply lower Brazilian export premiums. On Monday, corn, soybeans and wheat each posted their largest gains in weeks, leading a broad commodities rally tied to a weakening U.S. dollar. On Wednesday, the dollar fell to the lowest level since Feb. 25 against a basket of currencies, making commodities priced in the greenback more attractive in world markets. But with estimates for plentiful global grain stocks and traders on holiday, there were fewer buyers. "There's not a lot of fresh news so this looks more like profit-taking than anything else. There is a little better forecast for longer-term corn planting and farmers can really plant a lot of corn in a hurry when they have to," said Joe Hofmeyer, analyst for CHS Hedging, Minneapolis, Minnesota. CBOT July wheat settled 10 cents, or 1.4 percent, lower at $7.21 per bushel, while CBOT July corn eased 3-1/4 cents to $6.46-3/4. Corn futures rebounded from larger losses earlier in the session and briefly turned higher after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said the ethanol grind last week averaged 857,000 barrels per day, the most since June. "That's a fabulous number, and that brought the market right back," Scoville said. PLANTING DELAYS Corn futures were also underpinned by expectations of further delays in what is already the slowest planting season in history. Heavy rainfall and some snow across in the U.S. Midwest will push farmers, many of whom just began planting corn this week, from the fields in the coming days. "Whether it is rain or snow, it looks like enough of it will fall in the western two-thirds of the Midwest to bring a halt to field work activity," said John Dee, meteorologist with Global Weather Monitoring. "It is going to be a bit of a struggle to resume next week." Below-freezing temperatures are forecast in the western reaches of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat growing region, which could damage the behind-schedule crop. Scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council crop tour of top wheat growing state Kansas on Wednesday said yield prospects in western Kansas are down significantly from a year ago due to drought with some fields expected to yield nothing. Prices at 4:10 p.m. CDT (2110 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 646.75 -3.25 -0.5% 0.0% CBOT soy 1373.00 -26.00 -1.9% 14.6% CBOT meal 415.60 -12.70 -3.0% 34.3% CBOT soyoil 48.64 -0.49 -1.0% -6.6% CBOT wheat 721.00 -10.00 -1.4% 10.5% CBOT rice 1502.00 16.50 1.1% 2.8% US crude 90.95 -2.51 -2.7% -8.0% Dow Jones 14,701 -139 -0.9% 20.3% Gold 1457.70 -18.90 -1.3% -6.8% Euro/dollar 1.3182 0.0005 0.0% 1.8% Dollar Index 81.6350 -0.1110 -0.1% 1.8% Baltic Freight 862 -1 -0.1% -50.4% (Additional reporting by Karl Plume, Mark Weinraub and Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)