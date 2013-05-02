SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. soybeans prices edged higher on Thursday, after falling nearly 2 percent the session before on talk that some U.S. purchasers were buying from South America instead of domestically. Corn was steady following declines on Wednesday when investors took profits on gains of more than 6 percent earlier in the week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans rose 0.16 percent to $13.75-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.86 percent on Wednesday. * July corn was little changed at $5.46-1/2 a bushel, after falling 1.48 percent in the previous session. * July wheat was firm at $7.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.37 percent on Wednesday. * Soy was under pressure from widespread rumours that hog and poultry producers in the southeastern United States were seeking to import cargoes of Brazilian beans due to tight U.S. supplies and bountiful harvests in South America. * Corn futures were underpinned by expectations of further delays in what is already the slowest planting season in history. * Below-freezing temperatures are forecast in the western reaches of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat growing region, which could damage the behind-schedule crop. * Winter wheat yield prospects in western Kansas are down significantly from a year ago due to drought, with some fields expected to yield nothing, crop scouts on an annual tour of the state said Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar remained on the defensive in early Asian trade on Thursday but was off its lows after the Federal Reserve recommitted to its aggressive stimulus programme and kept its options open on what it would do next. * Oil fell more than 2 percent to settle below $100 a barrel on Wednesday as soft economic data from China stoked pessimism about the global demand outlook and as U.S. crude oil inventory rose to a record level. * U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the latest economic data continued a trend of indicators pointing to anemic growth while bellwether companies disappointed on revenue. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI 0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI 1145 European Central Bank announces rate decision 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. International trade 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. ISM-New York business activity Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 721.50 0.50 +0.07% +0.70% 708.52 52 CBOT corn 646.50 -0.25 -0.04% -2.01% 645.52 63 CBOT soy 1375.25 2.25 +0.16% -2.38% 1361.95 51 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.03 +0.16% +2.51% $15.52 48 WTI crude $90.83 -$0.20 -0.22% -2.81% $92.62 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.001 +0.08% +0.61% USD/AUD 1.028 -0.009 -0.91% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)