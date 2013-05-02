* Corn up on rain delay to U.S. plantings * Forecaster Lanworth trims U.S. corn output estimate * Soy rises after 2 days of declines on slowing China * U.S. winter wheat yields seen lower after drought (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 2 Chicago corn edged higher on Thursday to near a one-month high hit earlier this week, with prices underpinned by expectations of further delays in planting after forecasts of more rain across the U.S. Midwest. Wheat ticked higher, recouping some of the previous session's steep losses, as the market expects crop scouts on tour of the winter crop belt to confirm damage caused by last year's worst drought in more than 50 years. Soybeans nudged up after two consecutive sessions of losses which were triggered by data showing an unexpected slowdown in economic growth in China, the world's biggest soy importer. Heavy rainfall and some snow across the western two-thirds of the U.S. Midwest will push farmers, many of whom just began planting corn this week, from the fields in the coming days. The weather forecast also calls for a cold snap in the U.S. Plains, which could damage some developing hard red winter wheat in western Kansas, eastern Colorado and the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, an agricultural meteorologist said. "Planting delays are supporting corn prices as there are forecasts of more rains in the Midwest," said Joyce Liu, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "But we feel farmers can quickly plant corn if they get a window of clear weather from now to mid-May, so the upside in prices will be limited at this stage." Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 0.4 percent to $6.84-3/4 a bushel, not far from Tuesday's one-month high of $6.93 a bushel. May wheat added 0.2 percent to $7.12 a bushel, while May soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $14.40 a bushel. COLD, WET SPRING Rain around the Midwest has kept farmers out of fields, with only 5 percent of the corn planted as of April 28, matching 1984's record for lowest percentage planted for this time of year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. One of the coldest, wettest springs in recent years is raising the risk that corn will not be planted by the optimal date of May 15. Crop forecaster Lanworth has already trimmed its estimate of U.S. corn production due to the wet weather that will likely cut planted acreage this spring. Lanworth said on Wednesday it expected the harvest of the 2013/14 corn crop to be 13.90 billion bushels, down from its previous estimate of 13.93 billion. In the wheat market, there is support from expectations of damage from last year's devastating drought. Winter wheat yield prospects in western Kansas are down significantly from a year ago due to the drought with some fields expected to yield nothing, scouts on an annual crop tour of the state said. Scouts on one leg of the tour checked five fields in Logan, Wichita and Kearney counties and calculated an average yield of 16.8 bushels per acre. That compares with the tour's year-ago average for the same route of 39.9 bu/acre. Soybean could face pressure from slowing Chinese growth. China's factory-sector growth eased in April as new export orders fell for the first time this year, a private survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the euro zone recession and sluggish U.S. demand may be reining in China's economic recovery. Grains at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 722.75 1.75 +0.24% 868.50 53 CBOT corn 647.75 1.00 +0.15% 763.50 65 CBOT soy 1373.00 0.00 +0.00% 1576.31 52 CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.01 -0.10% $15.48 48 WTI crude $91.13 $0.10 +0.11% $89.02 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.088 USD/AUD 1.025 -0.030 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)