SYDNEY, May 3 U.S. corn edged lower on Friday, but is on course to record its biggest weekly climb in nearly 10 months on concerns over further delays in plantings, which are already at a record slow pace. Wheat rose, extending gains into a second session, and is poised to finish the week up more than 5 percent, also the biggest weekly rise in 10 months, on confirmation that drought and cold weather have hurt crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.15 percent to $6.61 a bushel, having gained 2.36 percent in the previous session when the grain hit a one-month high * Corn is on course to finish the week nearly 7 percent higher, the biggest weekly climb since the week ending July 8, 2012. * July soybeans rose 0.16 percent to $13.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Thursday. * Soybeans are poised to finish the week down nearly 0.5 percent, the biggest weekly fall in four weeks. * July wheat rose 0.14 percent to $7.29-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is on track to end the week up more than 5 percent, the biggest weekly rise since July, 2012. * The annual crop tour of top wheat growing state Kansas projected production 18 percent below last year. * Soil moisture, especially in the western part of Kansas, remains short and yields are expected to decline, according to crop scouts on the final day of the annual Wheat Quality Council crop tour. * Scouts estimated total wheat production in the state at 313.1 million bushels, down 18 percent from 2012. The low production forecast reflects expectations that farmers will abandon 18 percent of their planted acreage, twice as much as usual, due to poor crop conditions. * Snowfall in the western and northern Midwest was delaying corn plantings, which were already off to the slowest start in history. More precipitation was forecast in coming days. * The moisture is needed for soils still dry from last summer after the worst drought since the 1930s, but could delay plantings past mid-May -- when farmers seek to have their corn in the ground to ensure crops are not pollinating during the hottest days of summer. * Private exporters reported the sale of 290,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell against the dollar for the first time in five sessions on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy. * Brent crude rose nearly $3 a barrel on Thursday, closing shy of $103 as a rate cut by the European Central Bank supported riskier assets. * U.S. stocks closed about 1 percent higher on Thursday, led by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims figures pointed to improving labor market conditions a day before the closely watched monthly payroll report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Factory orders Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 729.50 1.00 +0.14% +1.18% 708.11 57 CBOT corn 661.00 -1.00 -0.15% +2.20% 642.19 70 CBOT soy 1374.50 2.25 +0.16% +0.11% 1361.34 53 CBOT rice $15.22 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.33% $15.53 48 WTI crude $93.80 -$0.19 -0.20% +3.04% $92.77 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.001 +0.05% -0.82% USD/AUD 1.027 0.002 +0.22% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)