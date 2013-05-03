* Corn near 1-month high as rains delay plantings
* Kansas wheat crop seen down 18 pct after drought
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 3 Chicago corn was little changed
on Friday, holding on to last session's gains and on track for
its biggest weekly rise since July as wet weather continued to
delay planting in the U.S. Midwest, raising expectations for
corn acres to switch to soybeans.
Wheat edged higher, rising for four out of five sessions as
the market was driven up by concerns over drought damage to the
U.S. winter crop, while soybeans edged higher, tracking gains in
corn and wheat.
Rain and snow this week in the U.S. corn belt will further
slow corn plantings, already at a record low pace, and freezing
temperatures threaten further harm to the southwest Plains hard
red winter wheat crop.
"We are bullish on corn as the weather remains an issue. If
plantings get delayed, late pollination will result in lower
yields," said Abah Ofon, a commodities analyst at Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"We have concerns about corn globally as inventories are
really low."
Chicago Board of Trade May corn touched a high of
$6.98 a bushel, not far from Thursday's one-month top of
$6.99-1/4 a bushel. May wheat added half a cent to
$7.19-1/4 a bushel, while May soybean gained 0.5 percent
to $14.48 a bushel.
Front-month corn has climbed more than 8 percent this week,
its biggest weekly gain since July, while wheat is up 4.4
percent in its strongest weekly performance since mid-March.
Soybeans have added 1.2 percent this week.
Commodity funds bought a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Thursday, trade sources said. They were even in soybeans and
bought 3,000 wheat.
An unseasonable May storm system dropped more than a foot of
snow across the central Plains and the upper Midwest on
Thursday, closing roads and causing power outages in Iowa,
Minnesota and Wisconsin.
If farmers cannot plant their corn by optimal dates in
mid-May, they may switch to soybeans, which have a shorter
growing season.
U.S. ethanol plants and processors are bidding for corn at
the highest levels ever amid the tightest stockpiles of both
corn and soybeans in at least nine years.
Rumors continued to swirl that U.S. traders were trying to
import soybeans from South America to stem domestic shortfalls,
which further weighed on the CBOT soy complex.
Wheat yields and harvested acreage in Kansas will be hard
hit by drought and recent cold weather that has hindered crop
development in the biggest U.S. wheat state, scouts on an annual
tour said.
Scouts estimated total wheat production in the state at
313.1 million bushels, down 18 percent from 2012. Yield
prospects in Kansas averaged 41.1 bushels per acre, according to
the Wheat Quality Council which led a three-day tour of 570
fields across the state that ended on Thursday.
The soybean market could experience pressure with supplies
from Brazil rising as a port congestion eases.
Brazil's soybean exports jumped to a near-record 7.15
million tonnes in April, up 102 percent from 3.54 million in
March, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.
That also exceeds the 4.43 million exported in April 2012.
Shipments will pick up in the coming weeks as weather is
expected to keep dry enough not to interrupt loading at ports.
Argentina's soybean and corn yields are coming in better
than expected as the 2012/13 harvest advances, the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange said in a weekly report. The exchange forecasts
a soybean crop of 48.5 million tonnes and record corn output of
24.8 million tonnes.
Prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 731.50 3.00 +0.41% 868.79 58
CBOT corn 661.25 -0.75 -0.11% 763.95 69
CBOT soy 1379.00 6.75 +0.49% 1576.51 57
CBOT rice $15.21 -$0.04 -0.30% $15.47 50
WTI crude $93.82 -$0.17 -0.18% $89.11 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078 +6.38%
USD/AUD 1.027 -0.029 -2.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)