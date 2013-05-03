* Corn near 1-month high as rains delay plantings * Kansas wheat crop seen down 18 pct after drought (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 3 Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, holding on to last session's gains and on track for its biggest weekly rise since July as wet weather continued to delay planting in the U.S. Midwest, raising expectations for corn acres to switch to soybeans. Wheat edged higher, rising for four out of five sessions as the market was driven up by concerns over drought damage to the U.S. winter crop, while soybeans edged higher, tracking gains in corn and wheat. Rain and snow this week in the U.S. corn belt will further slow corn plantings, already at a record low pace, and freezing temperatures threaten further harm to the southwest Plains hard red winter wheat crop. "We are bullish on corn as the weather remains an issue. If plantings get delayed, late pollination will result in lower yields," said Abah Ofon, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "We have concerns about corn globally as inventories are really low." Chicago Board of Trade May corn touched a high of $6.98 a bushel, not far from Thursday's one-month top of $6.99-1/4 a bushel. May wheat added half a cent to $7.19-1/4 a bushel, while May soybean gained 0.5 percent to $14.48 a bushel. Front-month corn has climbed more than 8 percent this week, its biggest weekly gain since July, while wheat is up 4.4 percent in its strongest weekly performance since mid-March. Soybeans have added 1.2 percent this week. Commodity funds bought a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They were even in soybeans and bought 3,000 wheat. An unseasonable May storm system dropped more than a foot of snow across the central Plains and the upper Midwest on Thursday, closing roads and causing power outages in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. If farmers cannot plant their corn by optimal dates in mid-May, they may switch to soybeans, which have a shorter growing season. U.S. ethanol plants and processors are bidding for corn at the highest levels ever amid the tightest stockpiles of both corn and soybeans in at least nine years. Rumors continued to swirl that U.S. traders were trying to import soybeans from South America to stem domestic shortfalls, which further weighed on the CBOT soy complex. Wheat yields and harvested acreage in Kansas will be hard hit by drought and recent cold weather that has hindered crop development in the biggest U.S. wheat state, scouts on an annual tour said. Scouts estimated total wheat production in the state at 313.1 million bushels, down 18 percent from 2012. Yield prospects in Kansas averaged 41.1 bushels per acre, according to the Wheat Quality Council which led a three-day tour of 570 fields across the state that ended on Thursday. The soybean market could experience pressure with supplies from Brazil rising as a port congestion eases. Brazil's soybean exports jumped to a near-record 7.15 million tonnes in April, up 102 percent from 3.54 million in March, trade ministry data showed on Thursday. That also exceeds the 4.43 million exported in April 2012. Shipments will pick up in the coming weeks as weather is expected to keep dry enough not to interrupt loading at ports. Argentina's soybean and corn yields are coming in better than expected as the 2012/13 harvest advances, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a weekly report. The exchange forecasts a soybean crop of 48.5 million tonnes and record corn output of 24.8 million tonnes. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 731.50 3.00 +0.41% 868.79 58 CBOT corn 661.25 -0.75 -0.11% 763.95 69 CBOT soy 1379.00 6.75 +0.49% 1576.51 57 CBOT rice $15.21 -$0.04 -0.30% $15.47 50 WTI crude $93.82 -$0.17 -0.18% $89.11 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078 +6.38% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.029 -2.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)