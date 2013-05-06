* Corn falls 2 pct on less-than-expected rains
* Corn posted biggest weekly gain since July 2012
SYDNEY, May 6 U.S. corn futures fell more than 2
percent on Monday as fears over slow planting eased, while wheat
extended losses into a second straight session after a crop tour
pegged yields at a higher-than-forecast level.
Corn logged steep gains of almost 9 percent last week,
rising by the most since last summer's drought, as a wet and
chilly weather delayed plantings. Lesser-than-expected rains
over the weekend helped corn give up some of the gains.
"There are reports in the U.S. that rains over the weekend
were a little less than expected and that would have supported
planting to a greater extent than what the market had factored
in on Friday's session," said Luke Matthews, commodities
strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures fell 1.93
percent to $6.48-1/2 a bushel by 0040 GMT, after hitting a low
of $6.44-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session. Corn closed little
changed in the previous session.
Meteorologists had forecast wet weather to continue over the
weekend, further slowing corn planting which had already slipped
to its slowest seeding pace on record.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report showed 5 percent corn had been planted as of April 28,
down sharply from 49 percent a year earlier and the 31 percent
5-year average.
Among other grains, July wheat fell 1.46 percent to
$7.10-1/2 a bushel, after dropping to a low of $7.06. It closed
down 1 percent on Friday.
July soybeans fell 0.29 percent to $13.83-1/4 a
bushel, after rising over 1 percent in the previous session.
Wheat prices, which rose more than 3 percent last
week, have been underpinned by cold weather that has hindered
crop development in Kansas -- the biggest U.S. wheat state.
Scouts estimated total wheat production in the state at
313.1 million bushels, down 18 percent from 2012. Yield
prospects in Kansas averaged 41.1 bushels per acre, according to
the Wheat Quality Council which led a three-day tour of 570
fields across the state that ended on Thursday.
Before the tour started, analysts had been expecting wheat
yields to be 39.4 bushels per acre, according to the average of
estimates in a Reuters poll.
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 710.50 -10.50 -1.46% -2.47% 707.10 51
CBOT corn 648.50 -12.75 -1.93% -2.04% 640.32 56
CBOT soy 1383.25 -4.00 -0.29% +0.80% 1361.63 59
CBOT rice $15.34 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.59% $15.54 59
WTI crude $96.88 $1.27 +1.33% +1.33% $92.96 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.001 +0.09% +0.47%
USD/AUD 1.030 -0.001 -0.14% +0.55%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)