* Corn falls 2 pct on less-than-expected rains * Corn posted biggest weekly gain since July 2012 (Adds details, quote) SYDNEY, May 6 U.S. corn futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday as fears over slow planting eased, while wheat extended losses into a second straight session after a crop tour pegged yields at a higher-than-forecast level. Corn logged steep gains of almost 9 percent last week, rising by the most since last summer's drought, as a wet and chilly weather delayed plantings. Lesser-than-expected rains over the weekend helped corn give up some of the gains. "There are reports in the U.S. that rains over the weekend were a little less than expected and that would have supported planting to a greater extent than what the market had factored in on Friday's session," said Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures fell 1.93 percent to $6.48-1/2 a bushel by 0040 GMT, after hitting a low of $6.44-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session. Corn closed little changed in the previous session. Meteorologists had forecast wet weather to continue over the weekend, further slowing corn planting which had already slipped to its slowest seeding pace on record. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report showed 5 percent corn had been planted as of April 28, down sharply from 49 percent a year earlier and the 31 percent 5-year average. Among other grains, July wheat fell 1.46 percent to $7.10-1/2 a bushel, after dropping to a low of $7.06. It closed down 1 percent on Friday. July soybeans fell 0.29 percent to $13.83-1/4 a bushel, after rising over 1 percent in the previous session. Wheat prices, which rose more than 3 percent last week, have been underpinned by cold weather that has hindered crop development in Kansas -- the biggest U.S. wheat state. Scouts estimated total wheat production in the state at 313.1 million bushels, down 18 percent from 2012. Yield prospects in Kansas averaged 41.1 bushels per acre, according to the Wheat Quality Council which led a three-day tour of 570 fields across the state that ended on Thursday. Before the tour started, analysts had been expecting wheat yields to be 39.4 bushels per acre, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 710.50 -10.50 -1.46% -2.47% 707.10 51 CBOT corn 648.50 -12.75 -1.93% -2.04% 640.32 56 CBOT soy 1383.25 -4.00 -0.29% +0.80% 1361.63 59 CBOT rice $15.34 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.59% $15.54 59 WTI crude $96.88 $1.27 +1.33% +1.33% $92.96 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.001 +0.09% +0.47% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.001 -0.14% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)