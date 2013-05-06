* Hopes for pickup in U.S. planting pressure prices
* Wheat weakens on spillover from corn drop
* Forecasts call for drier weather across U.S. Midwest
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, May 6 U.S. corn futures fell 3.7
percent on Monday, their biggest drop in more than a month, on
forecasts for warm and dry weather that will allow U.S. farmers
to rapidly plant crops during the next week, traders said.
Soybeans also fell on expectations that farmers will be able
to ramp up their planting soon, while wheat dropped on spillover
weakness from corn prices.
"The trade has ideas that we are actually going to get the
crops planted," said Bill Gentry, a broker with Risk Management
Commodities. "Rains that were forecast during the weekend were
less than expected and guys actually started running, getting
some seeds in the ground. That progress is weighing on the
market."
Signs of weakening export demand for U.S. corn and wheat
added further pressure to grains.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures closed down
24-3/4 cents at $6.36-1/2 a bushel, falling through key
technical support at the 30-day moving average. It was the
biggest drop in percentage terms for the corn market since
prices fell 7.6 percent on April 1.
"I have seen a lot of planters in the fields today, talked
to a lot of guys who are rolling," said Brian Hoops, president
of Midwest Market Solutions. "Everybody knows that we could have
a pretty decent window (of good weather) here. It all looks
pretty good for planting."
CBOT July soybeans were 18 cents lower at $13.69-1/4 a
bushel, while July soft red winter wheat dropped 18-1/4
cents to $7.02-3/4 a bushel.
Corn planting was off to its slowest start since 1984 due to
rain throughout the past month that has muddied fields and kept
farmers on the sidelines.
The sluggish pace had raised fears that corn yields will be
smaller than expected at harvest, concerns that were alleviated
by the latest weather forecast.
Analysts were expecting a U.S. government report on Monday
afternoon to show that corn planting was 15 percent complete as
of May 5, up 10 percentage points from a week ago but still the
slowest in 29 years. Soybean planting was seen 4 percent done,
the slowest early May reading since 1996.
But if the forecasts are realized, the weekly progress would
be the best of the year. Analysts were focused on forecasts for
drier weather that will allow even more farmers to access their
fields in the coming days.
"There has been a lot of premium built in (to) corn because
of planting delays," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager
at INTL FCStone Australia. "There is improved weather for corn
now and once farmers get on they can plant very quickly."
Rainfall will slow corn planting in the western and southern
Midwest this week while drier weather in the north should help
boost seedings, said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for MDA Weather
Services.
Drier weather across the U.S. Corn Belt from Saturday
through at least Wednesday should give farmers an opportunity to
plant rapidly.
"The biggest news is the six- to 10-day is trending much
drier, not much rain at all," Tapley said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that
weekly export inspections of corn fell to 6.506 million bushels
from 11.647 million bushels last week, below forecasts for 10
million to 13 million bushels.
Wheat inspections of 16.639 million bushels also came in
below trade expectations. Analysts were expecting wheat export
inspections of 23 million to 27 million bushels.
Prices at 1:55 p.m. CDT (1854 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 678.75 -20.75 -3.0% 5.0%
CBOT soy 1444.50 -10.50 -0.7% 20.5%
CBOT meal 413.10 -4.70 -1.1% 33.5%
CBOT soyoil 48.69 -0.47 -1.0% -6.5%
CBOT wheat 693.00 -18.25 -2.6% 6.2%
CBOT rice 1531.50 11.50 0.8% 4.9%
EU wheat 246.00 -2.75 -1.1% 21.5%
US crude 95.93 0.32 0.3% -2.9%
Dow Jones 14,982 9 0.1% 22.6%
Gold 1468.75 -1.45 -0.1% -6.1%
Euro/dollar 1.3076 -0.0036 -0.3% 1.0%
Dollar Index 82.3140 0.1890 0.2% 2.7%
Baltic Freight 878 5 0.6% -49.5%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago and Colin
Packham in Sydney; editing by Jim Marshall)