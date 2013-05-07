SYDNEY, May 7 U.S. corn futures rose on Tuesday, staging a mild rebound from sharp losses in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the corn sowing pace was at a 29-year low, though gains were capped by forecasts for drier weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn rose 0.31 percent to $6.38-1/2 a bushel, having slid 3.7 percent in the previous session, the biggest fall since April 1. * July wheat gained 0.6 percent to $7.07 a bushel, having closed down 2.5 percent on Monday. * July soybeans rose 0.18 percent to $13.71-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Monday. * U.S. farmers have planted just 12 percent of their intended corn acres, the slowest pace since 1984, USDA said in a weekly report on Monday. * Seeding progress fell short of trade expectations, including a Reuters poll of 14 analysts ahead of USDA's report that pegged corn planting at 15 percent complete. * USDA said 32 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 33 percent a week earlier and the lowest since 1996. The poorest ratings remained in the Plains states, which have struggled with drought as well as spring freeze damage. * Soybean planting was 2 percent complete by Sunday, tied with 1983 and 1993 for the second-slowest place by early May, following the 1984 record of 1 percent. * Drier weather across the U.S. Corn Belt from Saturday through at least Wednesday should give farmers an opportunity to plant rapidly. * USDA said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of corn fell to 6.506 million bushels from 11.647 million bushels last week, below forecasts for 10 million to 13 million bushels. * Wheat inspections of 16.639 million bushels also came in below trade expectations. Analysts were expecting wheat export inspections of 23 million to 27 million bushels. * Argentina will give tax rebates to farmers to compensate for a 23 percent levy on wheat exports in the hope that this will spur more plantings, President Cristina Fernandez said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The euro struggled to gain any momentum in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar nursed losses as bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in the session. * Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday, surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supply to trump concern that global economic weakness may curb demand. * The S&P 500 closed at another record high, pushing further above 1,600 as financial shares led the way after Bank of America's settlement with MBIA. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output 0645 France Trade data 1000 Germany Industrial orders 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 707.00 4.25 +0.60% -1.94% 706.08 40 CBOT corn 638.50 2.00 +0.31% -3.44% 637.47 53 CBOT soy 1371.75 2.50 +0.18% -1.12% 1360.74 53 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.01 -0.06% +0.94% $15.56 64 WTI crude $95.77 -$0.39 -0.41% +0.17% $92.94 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.000 -0.02% -0.31% USD/AUD 1.024 -0.001 -0.07% -0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)