SYDNEY, May 7 U.S. corn futures rose on Tuesday,
staging a mild rebound from sharp losses in the previous
session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the corn
sowing pace was at a 29-year low, though gains were capped by
forecasts for drier weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn rose 0.31 percent
to $6.38-1/2 a bushel, having slid 3.7 percent in the previous
session, the biggest fall since April 1.
* July wheat gained 0.6 percent to $7.07 a bushel,
having closed down 2.5 percent on Monday.
* July soybeans rose 0.18 percent to $13.71-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Monday.
* U.S. farmers have planted just 12 percent of their
intended corn acres, the slowest pace since 1984, USDA said in a
weekly report on Monday.
* Seeding progress fell short of trade expectations,
including a Reuters poll of 14 analysts ahead of USDA's report
that pegged corn planting at 15 percent complete.
* USDA said 32 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was
rated in good to excellent condition, down from 33 percent a
week earlier and the lowest since 1996. The poorest ratings
remained in the Plains states, which have struggled with drought
as well as spring freeze damage.
* Soybean planting was 2 percent complete by Sunday, tied
with 1983 and 1993 for the second-slowest place by early May,
following the 1984 record of 1 percent.
* Drier weather across the U.S. Corn Belt from Saturday
through at least Wednesday should give farmers an opportunity to
plant rapidly.
* USDA said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections
of corn fell to 6.506 million bushels from 11.647 million
bushels last week, below forecasts for 10 million to 13 million
bushels.
* Wheat inspections of 16.639 million bushels also came in
below trade expectations. Analysts were expecting wheat export
inspections of 23 million to 27 million bushels.
* Argentina will give tax rebates to farmers to compensate
for a 23 percent levy on wheat exports in the hope that this
will spur more plantings, President Cristina Fernandez said on
Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro struggled to gain any momentum in early Asian
trade on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar nursed losses as
bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in
the session.
* Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday,
surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes
on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supply to trump
concern that global economic weakness may curb demand.
* The S&P 500 closed at another record high, pushing further
above 1,600 as financial shares led the way after Bank of
America's settlement with MBIA.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output
0645 France Trade data
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
1900 U.S. Consumer credit
Grains prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 707.00 4.25 +0.60% -1.94% 706.08 40
CBOT corn 638.50 2.00 +0.31% -3.44% 637.47 53
CBOT soy 1371.75 2.50 +0.18% -1.12% 1360.74 53
CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.01 -0.06% +0.94% $15.56 64
WTI crude $95.77 -$0.39 -0.41% +0.17% $92.94 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.000 -0.02% -0.31%
USD/AUD 1.024 -0.001 -0.07% -0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)