* U.S. corn ticks up after biggest decline in 5 weeks
* Rains stall corn planting, pace slowest in 29 yrs
* Wheat up on poor condition of hard red winter crop
* Dryness continues to hurt Australian wheat planting
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 7 U.S. corn edged higher on
Tuesday, recouping some of last session's deep losses after a
U.S. government report showed planting across the grain belt was
running at its slowest pace in 29 years, raising concerns over
global supplies.
Grains fell sharply on Monday on forecasts for warm and dry
weather that will allow U.S. farmers to rapidly plant crops next
week, but the the pace of planting for all crops is still at
multi-year lows.
Wheat futures edged higher, rising half a percent after
declining 2.5 percent on Monday, with the deteriorating
condition on the winter wheat crop providing a floor under the
market.
Stalled by rain and late-season snow in the last week, U.S.
farmers have planted just 12 percent of their intended corn
acres, the slowest pace since 1984, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said in a weekly report.
Soybean planting was 2 percent complete by Sunday, tied with
1983 and 1993 for the second-slowest level by early May,
following the 1984 record of 1 percent. The five-year average
for planting progress at this time of year is 47 percent for
corn and 12 percent for soybeans.
Corn suffered its biggest decline in 5 weeks on Monday after
lighter-than-expected weekend rains encouraged farmers to boost
seeding. But analysts said it would be difficult for farmers to
make significant progress over the next couple of weeks, given
the delays.
"We still have significant issues in the United States and
those issues were reaffirmed last night in the weekly crop
progress report," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"It is unlikely we are going to make up for the deficit in
any significant fashion over the next couple of weeks which
means there is a risk of lower area planted and in addition some
possible yield penalties."
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active July corn contract
rose 0.3 percent to $6.38-1/4 a bushel by 0227 GMT, after
declining 3.7 percent on Monday.
CBOT July wheat rose 0.6 percent to $7.07 a bushel and
July soybeans added 0.6 percent to $13.77 a bushel.
WEATHER IMPACT
Rainfall in the western and southern Midwest this week will
slow corn plantings there while drier weather in the north
should help boost seedings that have fallen well behind average
planting pace, according to an agricultural meteorologist.
"Southern areas will have a hard time planting but it will
be fairly dry in the north," said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for
MDA Weather Services.
In the wheat market, deteriorating condition of the winter
crop and delays in spring planting are likely to buoy the
market.
The USDA said 32 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was
rated in good to excellent condition, down from 33 percent a
week earlier and the lowest since 1996. The poorest ratings
remained in the Plains states, which have struggled with drought
as well as spring freeze damage.
Seedings of spring wheat, most of which is high-quality
milling wheat produced in the northern Plains, continued to lag
due to cold and wet conditions.
In North Dakota, the top U.S. spring wheat state, spring
wheat planting was 7 percent complete, up from 2 percent a week
earlier but far behind the five-year average of 40 percent.
There was additional support for wheat with dry weather
continuing to delay planting in the country's eastern grain
belt.
"Issues in the U.S. are not just confined to corn, spring
wheat planting remains terribly delayed," said Mathews. "In
Australia, planting conditions are far from ideal, particularly
on the east coast."
Prices at 0227 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 707.00 4.25 +0.60% 867.98 42
CBOT corn 638.25 1.75 +0.27% 763.18 52
CBOT soy 1377.00 7.75 +0.57% 1576.44 55
CBOT rice $15.48 -$0.03 -0.23% $15.48 63
WTI crude $95.70 -$0.46 -0.48% $89.17 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.079
USD/AUD 1.024 -0.032
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)