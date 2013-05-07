* U.S. corn ticks up after biggest decline in 5 weeks * Rains stall corn planting, pace slowest in 29 yrs * Wheat up on poor condition of hard red winter crop * Dryness continues to hurt Australian wheat planting (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 7 U.S. corn edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of last session's deep losses after a U.S. government report showed planting across the grain belt was running at its slowest pace in 29 years, raising concerns over global supplies. Grains fell sharply on Monday on forecasts for warm and dry weather that will allow U.S. farmers to rapidly plant crops next week, but the the pace of planting for all crops is still at multi-year lows. Wheat futures edged higher, rising half a percent after declining 2.5 percent on Monday, with the deteriorating condition on the winter wheat crop providing a floor under the market. Stalled by rain and late-season snow in the last week, U.S. farmers have planted just 12 percent of their intended corn acres, the slowest pace since 1984, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report. Soybean planting was 2 percent complete by Sunday, tied with 1983 and 1993 for the second-slowest level by early May, following the 1984 record of 1 percent. The five-year average for planting progress at this time of year is 47 percent for corn and 12 percent for soybeans. Corn suffered its biggest decline in 5 weeks on Monday after lighter-than-expected weekend rains encouraged farmers to boost seeding. But analysts said it would be difficult for farmers to make significant progress over the next couple of weeks, given the delays. "We still have significant issues in the United States and those issues were reaffirmed last night in the weekly crop progress report," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It is unlikely we are going to make up for the deficit in any significant fashion over the next couple of weeks which means there is a risk of lower area planted and in addition some possible yield penalties." The Chicago Board of Trade most-active July corn contract rose 0.3 percent to $6.38-1/4 a bushel by 0227 GMT, after declining 3.7 percent on Monday. CBOT July wheat rose 0.6 percent to $7.07 a bushel and July soybeans added 0.6 percent to $13.77 a bushel. WEATHER IMPACT Rainfall in the western and southern Midwest this week will slow corn plantings there while drier weather in the north should help boost seedings that have fallen well behind average planting pace, according to an agricultural meteorologist. "Southern areas will have a hard time planting but it will be fairly dry in the north," said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services. In the wheat market, deteriorating condition of the winter crop and delays in spring planting are likely to buoy the market. The USDA said 32 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 33 percent a week earlier and the lowest since 1996. The poorest ratings remained in the Plains states, which have struggled with drought as well as spring freeze damage. Seedings of spring wheat, most of which is high-quality milling wheat produced in the northern Plains, continued to lag due to cold and wet conditions. In North Dakota, the top U.S. spring wheat state, spring wheat planting was 7 percent complete, up from 2 percent a week earlier but far behind the five-year average of 40 percent. There was additional support for wheat with dry weather continuing to delay planting in the country's eastern grain belt. "Issues in the U.S. are not just confined to corn, spring wheat planting remains terribly delayed," said Mathews. "In Australia, planting conditions are far from ideal, particularly on the east coast." Prices at 0227 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 707.00 4.25 +0.60% 867.98 42 CBOT corn 638.25 1.75 +0.27% 763.18 52 CBOT soy 1377.00 7.75 +0.57% 1576.44 55 CBOT rice $15.48 -$0.03 -0.23% $15.48 63 WTI crude $95.70 -$0.46 -0.48% $89.17 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.079 USD/AUD 1.024 -0.032 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)