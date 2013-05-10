* U.S. corn, wheat fall after rallying around 2.5 pct * Position squaring ahead of USDA's monthly report * Trade sees 9 percent drop in U.S. winter wheat production * U.S. farmers seen boosting planting over dry weekend (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 10 Chicago corn and wheat futures edged lower on Friday, as grain markets gave up some of the last session's solid gains ahead of a key U.S. government report on farm demand and supply. Soybeans dipped after Thursday's gain of 1.3 percent on the back of higher prices in the cash market and strong demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its first official U.S. 2013 production forecasts for wheat and other crops at 1600 GMT. "Predicting the USDA numbers is somewhat of a lottery. Given that it is USDA's first full projection for the 2013/14 season, the report is likely to set price direction for the next few months," said Luke Mathews, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We believe the market didn't want to take too much risk ahead of tonight's report." The Chicago Board of Trade most-active July corn contract fell 0.3 percent to $6.46-3/4 a bushel by 0236 GMT, after rising almost 2.5 percent on Thursday. CBOT July wheat lost 0.5 percent to $7.19-3/4 a bushel and July soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $14.06-1/4 a bushel. For the week, July soybeans are on track for a second straight week of grains, up 1.5 percent on tight old-crop supply, while corn has lost 2.2 percent, with farmers making progress in planting a much delayed U.S. crop. July wheat has eased 0.1 percent after climbing more than 4 percent last week. Poor growing weather should trim 9 percent from U.S. 2013 winter wheat production compared to last year, in spite of a 2 percent rise in planted acreage, analysts said. A firmer cash market in soybean, with basis values trending near record at processors in the United States, provided support to the futures market on Thursday. Better-than-expected export demand added strength. The corn market expects farmers to speed planting from near a record low pace this year. There was some planting this week in the U.S. Midwest, which has been drenched by heavy rain that sidelined farmers through April and early May. Full-scale seeding was expected over the weekend but another round of showers could stall farmers next week. Prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 719.75 -3.75 -0.52% 868.40 59 CBOT corn 646.75 -2.00 -0.31% 763.47 67 CBOT soy 1406.25 -2.50 -0.18% 1577.42 73 CBOT rice $15.32 -$0.02 -0.16% $15.48 58 WTI crude $96.18 -$0.21 -0.22% $89.19 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.075 +6.14% USD/AUD 1.009 -0.047 -4.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)