By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 13 U.S. corn rose on Monday, rebounding slightly from losses of nearly 2 percent in the previous session when the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged corn stocks at record highs, surpassing market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn rose 0.35 percent to $6.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.93 percent on Friday. * July wheat was little changed at $7.03-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.66 percent on Friday. * July soybeans were little changed at $13.98 a bushel, having eased 0.7 percent in the previous session. * USDA projected the largest-ever global wheat, corn, rice and oilseed crops in its first projections for the 2013/14 crop year. * U.S. corn production was forecast at a record 14.14 billion bushels, USDA said, while U.S. corn ending stocks for 2013/14 would hit 2.004 billion bushels, nearly triple the 759 million forecast for the Aug. 31 end of this marketing year. The forecast was also above the trade estimate for 1.993 billion and the highest in nine years. * U.S. soybean production was projected at a record 3.390 billion bushels with 2013/14 end stocks more than doubling to 265 million bushels from the 125 million estimated for the end of this season. The forecast was above trade expectations for 236 million bushels. * Wheat was pressured by USDA's larger-than-expected 2013/14 world stocks forecast of 186.38 million tonnes, about 2 million above pre-report projections, and a massive 45-million-tonne year-on-year increase in global production amid a rebound in output from the Black Sea region. * Drier weather will boost U.S. corn plantings that have fallen to the slowest pace in nearly three decades, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday. * Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 corn contracts on the day, as well as 5,000 contracts each of soybeans and wheat, trade sources estimated. MARKET NEWS * The Japanese yen plunged to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than four years on Friday after data confirmed Japanese investors were purchasing more foreign assets, with more losses seen likely as the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing takes hold. * Brent and U.S. crude oil ended slightly down on Friday, after trading sharply lower for much of the session, rebounding as the U.S. dollar weakened and on late news reports that more oil would flow through BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy stocks. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output 0530 China Retail sales 0530 China Urban investment 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1400 U.S. Business inventories Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 703.75 -0.50 -0.07% -2.73% 706.40 45 CBOT corn 638.50 2.25 +0.35% -1.58% 632.13 60 CBOT soy 1398.00 -1.00 -0.07% -0.76% 1364.81 70 CBOT rice $15.27 $0.02 +0.10% -0.49% $15.53 53 WTI crude $95.63 -$0.41 -0.43% -0.79% $92.85 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.52% USD/AUD 1.000 -0.002 -0.25% -0.96% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)