* U.S. corn rises 0.5 pct after Friday's slide of 2 percent * Planting delay supports corn despite record output forecast * Record U.S. corn, soy to end 3 years of tight supply -USDA (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 13 Chicago corn edged higher on Monday, recovering from its lowest in almost two weeks, as planting delays across the U.S. grain belt underpinned the market despite a record output forecast. Wheat was little changed after falling 2.7 percent following Friday's forecast of higher-than-expected supplies, while soybeans rose 0.4 percent, tracking gains in corn. Corn and soybeans fell on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly demand and supply report, estimated U.S. production at an all-time high, which would end three years of tight domestic supplies. Corn planting had made little progress, analysts said. "I don't think there was any significant pick-up in planting pace over the weekend," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "There will be guys buying on dips because of that." The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active July corn contract rose 0.4 percent to $6.39 a bushel by 0254 GMT, after matching the lowest price since April 29 on Friday. CBOT July wheat rose half a cent to $7.04-3/4 a bushel and July soybeans added 0.4 percent to $14.04 a bushel. The market was expecting drier weather over the weekend to boost U.S. corn plantings that have fallen to their slowest pace in nearly three decades. Large speculators took a bullish stance on CBOT corn for the first time in nearly a month as U.S. farmers slogged through the corn planting, regulatory data showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report also showed that noncommercial traders cut their net long in soybeans by 35 percent and boosted their net short position in CBOT wheat. One year after a brutal Midwest drought revived fears of grain shortages and higher prices, the USDA projected the largest-ever global wheat, corn, rice and oilseed crops in its first projections for the 2013/14 crop year. U.S. corn ending stocks for 2013/14 would hit 2.004 billion bushels, the USDA said, nearly three times the 759 million forecast for the Aug. 31 end of the marketing year. The forecast was also above the trade estimate for 1.993 billion and the highest in nine years. The country's soybean production was projected at a record 3.39 billion bushels with 2013/14 end stocks more than doubling to 265 million bushels from the 125 million estimated for the end of this season. "The record U.S. (corn) crop will lift global supplies, which if realised, will pressure prices lower in 2013/14," Luke Mathews, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a report to clients. "Nevertheless, we caution it is too early to become complacent about supplies because exceptional weather-related production risks persist." Wheat is being pressured by the USDA's larger-than-expected 2013/14 world stocks forecast of 186.38 million tonnes, about 2 million above pre-report projections, and a massive 45-million-tonne annual increase in global output amid a rebound in the Black Sea region. Prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 704.75 0.50 +0.07% 867.90 45 CBOT corn 639.00 2.75 +0.43% 763.21 64 CBOT soy 1404.00 5.00 +0.36% 1577.34 69 CBOT rice $15.35 $0.10 +0.66% $15.48 53 WTI crude $95.27 -$0.77 -0.80% $89.16 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.068 USD/AUD 0.998 -0.057 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)