By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 14 Chicago new-crop corn edged
higher on Tuesday, rising for three out of four sessions, as an
all-time low planting pace in the United States fuelled concerns
about global supplies.
Soy jumped to its highest since March 28 on tight old-crop
supplies and planting delays, while wheat rose for a second
straight day on hopes of strong demand.
After a cold and wet spring in most of the U.S. crop belt,
farmers have seeded 28 percent of their intended corn acres, up
from 12 percent a week ago but far behind the five-year average
of 65 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a
weekly report.
The planting pace for corn was the slowest for this point
in the year in USDA records dating back to the 1980s, lagging
1984, when farmers had seeded 29 percent of their corn.
"Crop concerns have re-emerged and will remain in the
forefront over the next fortnight or so," said Luke Mathews, an
analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The current slow
pace signals that it needs to be virtually perfect over the next
couple of weeks to bridge the gap."
Drier weather early this week in the U.S. crop belt will
allow active corn plantings after which it is expected to turn
wet again, an agricultural meteorologist said.
"It will be dry until near midweek, then light rains will
cause some delays, not serious delays, Wednesday into the
weekend," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather
Monitoring.
Dee said heavier rainfall was expected beginning next Sunday
into early next week that would shut down plantings again
throughout the Midwest.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn gained
as much as 0.6 percent to $5.42-1/4 a bushel. July wheat
hit a high of $7.12-1/4 a bushel, up 0.4 percent. July soybeans
added as much as 0.5 percent to $14.26 a bushel.
The USDA reported soybean planting progress at 6 percent, up
from 2 percent the previous week, but trailing an average of
trade estimates for 10 percent and behind the five-year average
of 24 percent.
Cash bids for soybeans were steady to sharply higher in the
eastern U.S. Midwest as farmers delayed sales and deliveries of
old-crop supplies and focused on planting their new crop.
For wheat, investors are expecting higher demand for U.S.
supplies as rival exporters run out of surplus stocks. The
market is awaiting results of wheat tenders issued by Jordan and
Libya.
The USDA in its crop progress report said 32 percent of the
U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition,
unchanged from the previous week.
