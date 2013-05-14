* New-crop Dec. corn up as much at 0.6 pct; soy, wheat firm * U.S. corn seeding slowest on record on wet spring * July soy at more than 1-month top on tight old-crop supply * Strong demand for U.S. supply support wheat prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 14 Chicago new-crop corn edged higher on Tuesday, rising for three out of four sessions, as an all-time low planting pace in the United States fuelled concerns about global supplies. Soy jumped to its highest since March 28 on tight old-crop supplies and planting delays, while wheat rose for a second straight day on hopes of strong demand. After a cold and wet spring in most of the U.S. crop belt, farmers have seeded 28 percent of their intended corn acres, up from 12 percent a week ago but far behind the five-year average of 65 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report. The planting pace for corn was the slowest for this point in the year in USDA records dating back to the 1980s, lagging 1984, when farmers had seeded 29 percent of their corn. "Crop concerns have re-emerged and will remain in the forefront over the next fortnight or so," said Luke Mathews, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The current slow pace signals that it needs to be virtually perfect over the next couple of weeks to bridge the gap." Drier weather early this week in the U.S. crop belt will allow active corn plantings after which it is expected to turn wet again, an agricultural meteorologist said. "It will be dry until near midweek, then light rains will cause some delays, not serious delays, Wednesday into the weekend," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Dee said heavier rainfall was expected beginning next Sunday into early next week that would shut down plantings again throughout the Midwest. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn gained as much as 0.6 percent to $5.42-1/4 a bushel. July wheat hit a high of $7.12-1/4 a bushel, up 0.4 percent. July soybeans added as much as 0.5 percent to $14.26 a bushel. The USDA reported soybean planting progress at 6 percent, up from 2 percent the previous week, but trailing an average of trade estimates for 10 percent and behind the five-year average of 24 percent. Cash bids for soybeans were steady to sharply higher in the eastern U.S. Midwest as farmers delayed sales and deliveries of old-crop supplies and focused on planting their new crop. For wheat, investors are expecting higher demand for U.S. supplies as rival exporters run out of surplus stocks. The market is awaiting results of wheat tenders issued by Jordan and Libya. The USDA in its crop progress report said 32 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. Prices at 0315 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 710.75 1.00 +0.14% 868.10 49 CBOT corn 655.25 -0.25 -0.04% 763.75 73 CBOT soy 1421.00 1.75 +0.12% 1577.91 81 CBOT rice $15.51 $0.08 +0.52% $15.49 61 WTI crude $95.39 $0.22 +0.23% $89.16 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.072 USD/AUD 0.997 -0.058 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)