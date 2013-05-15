(Adds dropped words and recasts third paragraph) * Corn dips as dry U.S. weather seen boosting planting * Tight supply, slow farmer selling underpins soybeans * China's 13/14 soy imports to hit record - think-tank By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 15 Chicago corn slid for a second consecutive session on Wednesday amid hopes that dry weather this week across the U.S. grain belt will boost planting which is running at a record low pace. Soybeans were little changed with the market underpinned by tight old-crop supplies and expectations of strong demand, while wheat edged lower, tracking corn. U.S. farmers are expected to make rapid progress in planting corn this week as dry weather provides a window of opportunity after a wet and cold spring delayed seeding, which was at an all-time low. "We are starting to see corn crop getting in the ground," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "Potentially, next week's planting progress report could show 60 to 65 percent of the crop planted." In a report on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers had seeded only 28 percent of their corn, while soybean planting was only 6 percent complete, a 29-year low. The five-year average pace is 65 percent for corn and 24 percent for soybeans. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn lost 0.5 percent to $5.35-1/2 a bushel by 0345 GMT. July wheat fell 0.2 percent to $7.09-1/2 a bushel. But losses in corn were checked as agronomists said U.S. corn yields are unlikely to reach their full potential this year with the slowest planting pace on record shortening the growing season, increasing risks that plants will pollinate under peak summer heat. Soybeans were supported by tight old-crop supplies. July soybeans eased 1 cent to trade at $14.13-3/4 a bushel, holding near Tuesday's highest since March 28 of $14.26. China, the world's top soy buyer, is forecast to import a record 66 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2013/14 due to robust domestic demand and low stocks, an official think-tank said. This is 11.9 percent higher than estimated imports for the current marketing year ending in September, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center said. Wheat eased in step with corn even as the market is expecting higher demand for U.S. wheat as suppliers in Europe and Australia run down stocks. A growing concern in the wheat market is dry weather in Russia and Ukraine, where analysts and forecasters say grain yields will suffer if rain does not return in the next few days. Commodity funds sold a net 3,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 1,000 soybean and bought 2,000 wheat. Prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 709.50 -1.25 -0.18% 868.06 48 CBOT corn 651.25 -1.25 -0.19% 763.62 38 CBOT soy 1413.75 -1.00 -0.07% 1577.67 80 CBOT rice $15.35 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.48 55 WTI crude $94.35 $0.14 +0.15% $89.13 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 $0.064 USD/AUD 0.989 -0.066 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)