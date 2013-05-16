(Corrects price of corn in paragraph 2 to $6.49-1/2 from $7.53-3/4 in May 16 item) SYDNEY, May 16 U.S. corn futures fell for the third consecutive session on Thursday as expectations that dryer weather would allow Midwest farmers to accelerate planting continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.19 percent to $6.49-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.27 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans was little changed at $14.13 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * July wheat was nearly flat at $6.94 a bushel, after dropping 2.32 percent on Wednesday under pressure from sluggish demand for U.S. wheat supplies. * U.S. farmers are expected to make rapid progress in planting corn this week as dry weather provides a window of opportunity after wet and cold spring weather delayed seeding, which was at an all-time low. * U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. ethanol production in the latest week rose to 857,000 barrels per day, a three-week high. * Soybean futures were pressured by monthly data from the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) showing a bigger-than-expected slowdown in the U.S. soybean crushing pace. * An official Chinese think-tank forecasted that China, the world's top soy buyer, would import a record 66 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2013/14, up 11.9 percent from 2012/13. * That figure was below the U.S. Agriculture Department's latest forecast for Chinese imports at 69 million tonnes in 2013/14. MARKET NEWS * The euro declined to its lowest level against the dollar in six weeks on Wednesday as data showing an unexpectedly large contraction of the euro zone economy raised expectations for more monetary easing by the European Central Bank. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent upward momentum persisted. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 1230 U.S. Building permits 1230 U.S. Housing starts 1230 U.S. CPI 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 694.00 0.25 +0.04% -2.36% 707.59 43 CBOT corn 649.50 -1.25 -0.19% -0.46% 636.18 37 CBOT soy 1413.00 0.25 +0.02% -0.12% 1373.96 35 CBOT rice $15.22 -$0.01 -0.07% -0.94% $15.46 52 WTI crude $94.26 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.05% $92.76 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.288 $0.000 -0.04% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.991 0.001 +0.11% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue and Paul Tait)