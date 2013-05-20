SYDNEY, May 20 U.S. old-crop corn rose nearly 1
percent on Monday, supported by tight stocks and a reluctance by
farmers to sell, while new-crop prices were little changed after
falling in the previous session on expectations of more rapid
planting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn rose 0.8 percent to
$6.58 a bushel, having gained 1.75 percent in the previous
session.
* December corn was unchanged at $5.19-1/2 a bushel,
after closing down 0.86 percent on Friday.
* July soybeans were little changed at $14.48 a
bushel, having firmed 1.47 percent on Friday.
* July wheat rose 0.33 percent to $6.85-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.65 percent on Friday.
* Cash markets have been strong, with farmers reluctant to
sell the last of their 2012 corn and soybeans because planting
delays have raised concern about prospects for the 2013 crop.
* Cash basis bids for corn in the U.S. Midwest on Friday
were surging at processors and ethanol plants amid strong profit
margins, tight supplies and slow farmer sales, grain merchants
said.
* Mostly clear skies allowed U.S. farmers to gain ground in
corn planting after the slowest start in decades.
* Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, said planting
delays probably prompted farmers in some areas, such as North
Dakota and Minnesota, to switch from corn to soybeans.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for 2013/14 delivery and 138,000 tonnes
of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said on Friday.
* Brazil's congress approved legislation on Thursday that
opens state-owned ports to private investment and lifts
restrictions on the building of private ports in a bid to
eliminate bottlenecks strangling export growth.
* Showers in portions of the dry U.S. Plains hard red winter
wheat region enhanced production prospects, while other global
wheat regions also received beneficial rainfall.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen bounced off a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar
early in Asia on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting the
Japanese government might be happy with the level of the
currency following its extended decline.
