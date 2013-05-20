SYDNEY, May 20 U.S. old-crop corn rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, supported by tight stocks and a reluctance by farmers to sell, while new-crop prices were little changed after falling in the previous session on expectations of more rapid planting. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn rose 0.8 percent to $6.58 a bushel, having gained 1.75 percent in the previous session. * December corn was unchanged at $5.19-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.86 percent on Friday. * July soybeans were little changed at $14.48 a bushel, having firmed 1.47 percent on Friday. * July wheat rose 0.33 percent to $6.85-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.65 percent on Friday. * Cash markets have been strong, with farmers reluctant to sell the last of their 2012 corn and soybeans because planting delays have raised concern about prospects for the 2013 crop. * Cash basis bids for corn in the U.S. Midwest on Friday were surging at processors and ethanol plants amid strong profit margins, tight supplies and slow farmer sales, grain merchants said. * Mostly clear skies allowed U.S. farmers to gain ground in corn planting after the slowest start in decades. * Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, said planting delays probably prompted farmers in some areas, such as North Dakota and Minnesota, to switch from corn to soybeans. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2013/14 delivery and 138,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. * Brazil's congress approved legislation on Thursday that opens state-owned ports to private investment and lifts restrictions on the building of private ports in a bid to eliminate bottlenecks strangling export growth. * Showers in portions of the dry U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region enhanced production prospects, while other global wheat regions also received beneficial rainfall. MARKET NEWS * The yen bounced off a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar early in Asia on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting the Japanese government might be happy with the level of the currency following its extended decline. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial orders 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 685.50 2.25 +0.33% -0.33% 705.79 35 CBOT corn 658.00 5.25 +0.80% +2.57% 638.94 43 CBOT soy 1448.00 -0.50 -0.03% +1.44% 1383.20 47 CBOT rice $15.27 $0.03 +0.20% -0.10% $15.43 50 WTI crude $96.02 $0.00 +0.00% +0.90% $92.99 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 $0.000 -0.04% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.976 0.003 +0.33% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)