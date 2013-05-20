* Spot-month corn up almost 1 pct, wheat gains 0.5 pct * Tight U.S. old-crop supplies underpin corn market * New-crop corn weighed down by planting progress * Soybeans rise for 3rd session, hit two-month high (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 20 U.S. corn rose for a second session on Monday with prices driven by tight old-crop supplies and higher demand from ethanol makers, while soy climbed to its highest in more than two months on a firm cash market. Wheat edged higher, tracking gains in corn and soybean futures, but the spot-month July contract was still near Friday's six-week low due to improved crop conditions. Cash markets have been strong, with farmers reluctant to sell the last of their 2012 corn and soybeans as planting delays raise concerns about prospects for the 2013 crop. But the weather across the U.S. grain belt improved last week, helping farmers to boost seeding which was running at a record low pace. "The corn market appears to be driven by tight old-crop supplies and the fact that ethanol numbers in the U.S. have picked up relatively strongly in the last couple of weeks," said Luke Mathews, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "In terms of the new-crop, planting conditions over the past seven days in the U.S. have been much better than in previous weeks," he said. Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 1 percent to $6.59 a bushel, while the December contract, which reflects new-crop corn, rose 0.2 percent to $5.20-1/2 a bushel. July soybeans added 0.2 percent to $14.51-1/2 a bushel, the highest since March 12. July wheat was up 0.5 percent to $6.86-1/2 a bushel, but still close to Friday's six-week low of $6.80-1/4. Corn spot basis bids surged at processors and ethanol plants around the U.S. Midwest on Friday amid strong profit margins, tight supplies and slow farmer sales. Large speculators raised their net long in CBOT corn futures to a six-week high, as tight supplies sparked a rally. Weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also showed that noncommercial traders raised their bullish bet on soybeans and their bearish bet on wheat. Drier weather last week allowed U.S. farmers to pick up the pace of corn planting, which had fallen to a record low. Analysts expect seedings to be 50 to 65 percent complete by the end of last week, up from 28 percent a week earlier, although that would still be a record slow pace for this point in the season. The market is awaiting the weekly planting progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture later on Monday. Wheat prices rose half a percent but good weather across the world's key producing regions is likely to weigh on the market. "Much of the U.S. Hard red winter wheat belt received welcome rains late last week and into the weekend, rainfall in Australia is helping improve planting prospects and better crop weather is being reported in the Black Sea region," said Mathews. Prices at 0221 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 686.50 3.25 +0.48% 867.29 38 CBOT corn 659.00 6.25 +0.96% 763.88 43 CBOT soy 1451.50 3.00 +0.21% 1578.93 48 CBOT rice $15.27 $0.03 +0.20% $15.48 52 WTI crude $96.02 $0.00 +0.00% $89.18 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 $0.054 USD/AUD 0.977 -0.078 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)