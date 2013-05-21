* December corn drops 1 pct to lowest since mid-June * U.S. corn 71 pct seeded after record weekly progress * U.S. farmers planted area of corn bigger than Bangladesh last wk * Spot-mth soybeans at 3-mth top on tight supply (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 21 Chicago new-crop corn fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to its lowest since June, dropping for five out of six sessions as a record pace of planting last week across the U.S. grain belt weighed on prices. Soybeans climbed to a three-month high, rising for a fourth consecutive session on the back of tight old-crop supplies, while wheat eased on pressure from improving crop conditions in top exporting countries. U.S. farmers took advantage of mostly clear skies in the last week to plant corn at a blistering pace, pushing progress to 71 percent, from 28 percent a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report. The increase of 43 percentage points indicates that farmers in the world's biggest corn producer seeded a single-week U.S. record of 41.8 million acres of the grain as of Sunday -- bigger than the entire area of Bangladesh. "It is unbelievable how quickly they can plant corn in the U.S. which is putting pressure on prices," said Stefan Meyer, a manager for cash markets at brokerage INTL FCStone in Sydney. "For wheat, there is improved weather in Australia and the Black Sea region. There are obviously pockets of concern but the world wheat crop has improved in the last 10 days." The Chicago Board of Trade December corn contract, which reflects the new-crop, fell as much as 1.6 percent to $5.12 a bushel, the lowest since June 15. Spot-month July corn gave up 0.6 percent to $6.45-3/4 a bushel. July soybeans added 0.4 percent to $14.69-3/4 a bushel, the highest since February 22. July wheat was down 0.5 percent at $6.82 a bushel. Commodity funds sold a net 4,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat. Still, wet weather is expected in most of the U.S. Midwest this week, slowing the pace of corn planting, an agricultural meteorologist said. The soybean market is being underpinned by tight-old crop supplies. Tight U.S. stocks of soybeans in the country allowed traders to push the bull spread -- the difference between the front-month July contract and the new-crop November, to its highest level ever. The spread was around 25 cents on Tuesday. In the wheat market there was pressure from improving weather in the United States, the Black Sea region and Australia. Russia's Institute for Agricultural Market Studies raised its 2013 wheat crop forecast by 2.5 percent due to a bigger-than-expected harvest in its largest growing region and despite hot and dry weather in other areas. Wheat planting in Australia, the world's No.2 exporter, will accelerate this week as much-needed rains are forecast to hit its dry east coast. Prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 682.00 -3.25 -0.47% 867.14 36 CBOT corn 645.75 -3.75 -0.58% 763.43 37 CBOT soy 1469.75 5.25 +0.36% 1579.53 54 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.05 +0.33% $15.48 48 WTI crude $96.81 $0.10 +0.10% $89.21 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.060 USD/AUD 0.980 -0.076 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)