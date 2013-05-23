* Corn firms on China buying, ethanol demand * Soy at 8-mth peak on tight old-crop supply * Improving weather may weigh on wheat futures (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 23 Chicago new-crop corn futures were little changed on Thursday after climbing to a one-week high, supported by Chinese buying and strong demand from U.S. ethanol makers. Soybeans rose to an eight-month peak on tight old-crop supply. Wheat edged higher, tracking gains in corn, although improving crop weather in key exporters Australia and the Black Sea region could pressure prices. "We still haven't finished as far as the planting goes and finding some demand along the way is going to provide reasonable support," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December contract rose as much as 0.4 percent to $5.32-1/2 a bushel, the highest since May 16. The spot-month July contract had eased 0.3 percent to $6.56-1/2 a bushel by 0244 GMT, after rising 2.9 percent on Wednesday. July soybeans climbed as much as 0.6 percent to their highest since late September at $15.02-1/2 a bushel, and July wheat was up 0.3 percent at $6.90-1/2 a bushel. Private exporters reported the sale of 360,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Another 180,000 tonnes was sold to an unidentified buyer which traders said was likely China since it is the only country that typically buys such large quantities at one time. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that weekly U.S. ethanol output rose 18,000 barrels per day to 875,0000 barrels and stocks fell to 16.19 million barrels. The market is closely watching planting progress and weather in the U.S. grain belt after the USDA pegged corn planting at 71 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 28 percent a week earlier. Any concerns about crop development will support prices as the bulk of corn this year was planted after May 15, raising the risk of the crop pollinating under the stress of high temperatures. Soybean and corn prices could find additional support from a port workers' strike delaying shipments from Argentina, the world biggest supplier of soybean meal and soyoil. Soybean spot basis bids continued to plunge around the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday as gains in futures spurred more sales from farmers and commercial elevators, dealers said. Commodity funds bought a net 12,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 7,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat. Prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 690.50 2.00 +0.29% 867.43 47 CBOT corn 656.50 -2.00 -0.30% 763.79 45 CBOT soy 1494.75 0.50 +0.03% 1580.37 61 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.06 +0.36% $15.48 61 WTI crude $93.60 -$0.68 -0.72% $89.10 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.284 $0.055 USD/AUD 0.964 -0.092 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)