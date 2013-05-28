SYDNEY May 28 U.S. new-crop corn rose more than 1.5 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday to the highest in nearly four weeks, as heavy rain across parts of the Midwest corn belt fanned concerns over potential delays in plantings.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 1.35 percent to $5.43-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session high of $5.46-1/2 a bushel, the highest since May 3. New-crop corn rose 0.33 percent on Friday, the last trade before a U.S. holiday.

* July soybeans rose 0.25 percent to $14.80 a bushel, having slid 1.55 percent on Friday.

* July wheat fell 0.14 percent to $6.94-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.82 percent on Friday.

* Heavy rains fell over the weekend, the U.S. National Weather Service said, raising the threat that plantings across the Midwest will have slowed.

* Persistent rumors that top soybean importer China was cancelling some of its Brazilian soybean purchases and that U.S. livestock and poultry producers were importing more South American cargoes added pressure to beans.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday confirmed private sales of 180,000 tonnes of new-crop soft red winter wheat to China.

* Russia's spring wheat sowing campaign fell behind schedule due to cool weather in Siberia, jeopardising its harvest, an analyst and weather forecaster said on Monday.

* Ukraine's 2013 wheat harvest is likely to rise to 19.3 million tonnes from 15.8 million tonnes in 2012 due to better weather, a senior weather forecaster said on Monday.

* China bought as much as 650,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat last week prompted by falling prices 0#W:, a government think-tank said.

MARKET NEWS

* The yen gave up a bit of ground early in Asia on Tuesday but clung to most of its recent gains with wary investors keeping an eye on the Nikkei as further declines in Tokyo stocks would likely underpin the Japanese currency.

* Brent oil crude futures edged lower on Monday, as last week's weaker data lingered over a market thinned by public holidays in the United States and Britain.

* The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices 0645 France Consumer confidence 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 1300 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)