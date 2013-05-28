SYDNEY May 28 U.S. new-crop corn rose more than
1.5 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday to the highest in
nearly four weeks, as heavy rain across parts of the Midwest
corn belt fanned concerns over potential delays in plantings.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 1.35
percent to $5.43-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session high of
$5.46-1/2 a bushel, the highest since May 3. New-crop corn rose
0.33 percent on Friday, the last trade before a U.S. holiday.
* July soybeans rose 0.25 percent to $14.80 a bushel,
having slid 1.55 percent on Friday.
* July wheat fell 0.14 percent to $6.94-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.82 percent on Friday.
* Heavy rains fell over the weekend, the U.S. National
Weather Service said, raising the threat that plantings across
the Midwest will have slowed.
* Persistent rumors that top soybean importer China was
cancelling some of its Brazilian soybean purchases and that U.S.
livestock and poultry producers were importing more South
American cargoes added pressure to beans.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday confirmed
private sales of 180,000 tonnes of new-crop soft red winter
wheat to China.
* Russia's spring wheat sowing campaign fell behind
schedule due to cool weather in Siberia, jeopardising its
harvest, an analyst and weather forecaster said on Monday.
* Ukraine's 2013 wheat harvest is likely to rise to 19.3
million tonnes from 15.8 million tonnes in 2012 due to better
weather, a senior weather forecaster said on Monday.
* China bought as much as 650,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat last
week prompted by falling prices 0#W:, a government think-tank
said.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen gave up a bit of ground early in Asia on Tuesday
but clung to most of its recent gains with wary investors
keeping an eye on the Nikkei as further declines in Tokyo stocks
would likely underpin the Japanese currency.
* Brent oil crude futures edged lower on Monday, as last
week's weaker data lingered over a market thinned by public
holidays in the United States and Britain.
* The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the
three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week
since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank
may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices
0645 France Consumer confidence
1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1300 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)