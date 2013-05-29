* New-crop corn near 4-week top, rains hamper seeding
* Corn planting 86 pct complete vs 99 pct year ago
* More rains expected this week in U.S. grain belt
* Soybeans ease from 3-month high on profit-taking
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 29 Chicago corn rose for a fifth
straight session on Wednesday to trade near its highest in four
weeks, underpinned by forecasts of more rain in the U.S. grain
belt which is likely to further delay planting.
Wheat remained under pressure, though, with the U.S. rains
adding to the bearish sentiment in the market following
favourable weather in Australia and the Black Sea region.
U.S. farmers slowed their planting pace during the past week
due to rainy conditions that delayed the tail end of corn
seeding and pushed soybean planting to its slowest in 17 years,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop
progress report.
"The risk is that with flooding in some of the Midwest areas
they can lose significant number of corn acres," said Paul
Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne.
"I think this market has got a bit more to play out. We will
see corn rally over the next week or so before it is all said
and done."
The USDA said that corn planting was 86 percent complete as
of May 26, up 15 percentage points from a week earlier. The corn
progress was down from 99 percent a year ago and behind the
five-year average of 90 percent.
Farmers had finished 44 percent of their soybean planting as
of May 26, compared with 87 percent a year ago and the five-year
average of 61 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.3
percent to $5.52-1/2 a bushel, not far from Tuesday's peak of
$5.54-1/4, its highest since May 3.
New-crop November soybeans slid 0.1 percent to
$12.86-1/2 a bushel after climbing to its highest since February
22 in the last session.
July wheat was little changed at $6.94-1/4 a bushel.
The same rains that slow the corn and soybean planting are
coming at a favourable time for the winter wheat harvest and
pressuring prices.
John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring,
said 1.0 to 3.0 inches (2.5 cm to 7.6 cm) or more of rain fell
over the weekend in the central Midwest, and 0.5 inch to 1.5
inches is expected at midweek in the northern Midwest.
Corn planted after mid-May typically has lower yields due to
delayed pollination.
The soybean market slid from its highest since late February
but investors are keeping a close watch on shipments from Brazil
which are again getting delayed.
A new ordinance that prohibits trucks from parking at
Brazil's main Santos port at night caused what may be the worst
traffic jam of a busy season on Tuesday, slowing delivery of the
country's record soybean crop.
Lines of parked trucks extended as much as 50 kilometres (31
miles) on the Anchieta highway leading to the Santos coast,
according to highway operator EcoVias.
Commodity funds bought a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and bought
13,000 soybean.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)