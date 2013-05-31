SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat fell for a second
straight session on Friday, pulled down by concerns about the
prospects for American exports following the discovery of a
rogue strain of genetically modified wheat.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.47 percent
to $6.95-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.57 percent on
Thursday.
* Wheat is course to finish the week down nearly 0.5
percent, having finished the previous week up more than 2
percent.
* July soybeans rose 0.48 percent to $15.03 a bushel,
having closed down 0.4 percent on Thursday.
* Soybeans poised to finish the week up 1.7 percent, the
fifth consecutive weekly gain.
* December corn, the most actively traded contract,
fell 0.36 percent to $5.60-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.53
percent in the previous session.
* Corn is up nearly 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest
climb in a month.
* Wheat under pressure after following the discovery of an
unapproved genetically modified (GMO) wheat variety in the U.S.
Pacific Northwest.
* U.S. officials raced to quell global alarm over the
discovery, working to figure out how the rogue grain escaped
from a field trial a decade ago.
* Japan, the top importer of U.S. wheat, canceled a tender
to buy western white wheat after the U.S. government announced
on Wednesday that it had found GMO wheat sprouting on an Oregon
farm.
* Spot cash basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly
steady in the U.S. Midwest on Thursday and farmer sales of
old-crop grain were slow due to declines in nearby Chicago Board
of Trade futures, dealers said.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the new marketing year,
said the Agriculture Department on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
* Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt
crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders
0500 Japan Housing starts
0530 India Q1 GDP
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Consumer spending
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Personal income
1230 U.S. Personal consumption
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
Grains prices at 0059 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 695.50 -3.25 -0.47% -1.03% 703.08 51
CBOT corn 560.75 -2.00 -0.36% -0.89% 642.53 44
CBOT soy 1503.00 7.25 +0.48% +0.08% 1421.07 55
CBOT rice $15.20 $0.04 +0.23% -1.68% $15.29 45
WTI crude $93.49 -$0.12 -0.13% +0.39% $93.97 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.304 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.77%
USD/AUD 0.966 0.001 +0.05% +0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)