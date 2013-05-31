SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat fell for a second straight session on Friday, pulled down by concerns about the prospects for American exports following the discovery of a rogue strain of genetically modified wheat. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.47 percent to $6.95-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.57 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is course to finish the week down nearly 0.5 percent, having finished the previous week up more than 2 percent. * July soybeans rose 0.48 percent to $15.03 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Thursday. * Soybeans poised to finish the week up 1.7 percent, the fifth consecutive weekly gain. * December corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.36 percent to $5.60-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.53 percent in the previous session. * Corn is up nearly 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest climb in a month. * Wheat under pressure after following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified (GMO) wheat variety in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. * U.S. officials raced to quell global alarm over the discovery, working to figure out how the rogue grain escaped from a field trial a decade ago. * Japan, the top importer of U.S. wheat, canceled a tender to buy western white wheat after the U.S. government announced on Wednesday that it had found GMO wheat sprouting on an Oregon farm. * Spot cash basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady in the U.S. Midwest on Thursday and farmer sales of old-crop grain were slow due to declines in nearby Chicago Board of Trade futures, dealers said. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the new marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders 0500 Japan Housing starts 0530 India Q1 GDP 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Consumer spending 0900 Euro zone Inflation 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1230 U.S. Personal income 1230 U.S. Personal consumption 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 695.50 -3.25 -0.47% -1.03% 703.08 51 CBOT corn 560.75 -2.00 -0.36% -0.89% 642.53 44 CBOT soy 1503.00 7.25 +0.48% +0.08% 1421.07 55 CBOT rice $15.20 $0.04 +0.23% -1.68% $15.29 45 WTI crude $93.49 -$0.12 -0.13% +0.39% $93.97 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.77% USD/AUD 0.966 0.001 +0.05% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)